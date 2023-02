Shehzada is strictly for ’s fans say, critics. While the actor who came into the field of action for the first time has failed to impress the audience with this masala entertainer. Many are calling out at the makers for spoiling the original film starring . While the critics are praising Kartik Aaryan’s work and calling him a brilliant person the film is something that is making them disappointed. and Kartik Aryan’s chemistry to keeps you hooked but the storyline is extremity line and it makes you bored at times. While fans loved Kartik’s performance they missed Allu Arjun’s swag. He was the real slayer. Also Read - Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Movie Review: Netizens have a mixed reaction to Marvel's latest delivery starring Paul Rudd [VIEW TWEETS]

one word review #Shehzada:

Disappointing ⭐⭐

Kartik Aryan overact

Allu Arjun no one can come close to him in that role

Dialogues are good

Strictly for kartik Aryan fans

Lifetime 60-80 crores #shehzadareview — जय सनातन धर्म ⛳ (@jaisantandharma) February 17, 2023

#Shehzada first half review

Aisa lag raha hai sasta repeat telecast dekh raha hoon, original wale kitne awesome scenes bhi nahi hai, nakal without akal — Honest Bollywood (@HonestBollywood) February 17, 2023

Watching first day first show of #Shehzada with 7 people total in the theater. I remember not liking BhulBhulaiya 2 much, but the experience of watching the first day show was great. Crowd was eager to be entertained. Vibe loud thi but achi thi Missing that crowd right now ? pic.twitter.com/ZunAGOeaj8 — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) February 17, 2023

But Kartik Aaryan to is shining with Shehzad as an actor he managed to show different shades of him. But overall, the film leaves you disappointed. BollywoodLife too has given 3 stars to Shehzada due to Kartik's honest effort, Kriti's dedication and Paresh Rawal's stellar performance.