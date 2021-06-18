Sherni Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Amit Masurkar's film will leave you enraged and anguished in equal measure

Movie: Sherni

Sherni Cast: Vidya Balan, Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, Sharad Saxena, Brijendra Kala, Ila Arun

Sherni Director: Amit Masurkar

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video Also Read - Sherni: Vidya Balan reveals all about her character, the story, plot and more about her thriller in this Exclusive video

Amit V Masurkar's Newton left critics and audiences impressed as it explored the electoral process in India in a humorous but impactful manner. It was a brilliant follow-up for the filmmaker after the dark comedy, Sulemani Keeda. Actress Vidya Balan is known for her powerful performances since The Dirty Picture (2011). The very fact that these two have come together makes Sherni an exciting proposition for cinema lovers. Here is our review of the film... Also Read - Sherni: Vidya Balan reveals how she prepared for her role of a female forest officer in a man's world

So, if you have seen the trailer of Sherni and wondering if to watch it or not, scroll down for the full review... Also Read - Sherni teaser: Vidya Balan's kickass one-liner as the forest officer raises the mystery of the film

What's it about...

Vidya Vincent (Vidya Balan), a forest officer gets a field posting after being on the desk for years. The location is a remote one and officers have to deal with local politicians, villagers and fellow colleagues with a lackadaisical attitude. Her job becomes challenging when a tigress assumed to be a man-eater mauls down a couple of villagers. Will she manage to save the tiger from death by the bullet?

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What's hot

If you love the forests, you will love Sherni. The film details the trials and tribulations of honest forest officers who have to sacrifice a lot to safeguard our wildlife. It also delves into the kind of relationship people who live near forests have with the wild. Vidya Balan proves herself as a stoic and reliable actress once again. She conveys a lot through her eyes and body language in a film that is devoid of drama. Neeraj Kabi as Mr. Nangia is terrific. Brijendra Kala plays the self-serving sarkari babu, Bansal, and aces the part. Sherni is shot in the Balaghat region of Madhya Pradesh. It is close to the Kanha National Park. The Sal forests, lakes, and the wooded terrain of the buffer zone provide a truly authentic backdrop to Sherni. Rakesh Haridas (cinematography) and Dipika Kalra (editor) create suspense at the right moments. Kalra's crisp editing takes the film a notch higher. Amit Masurkar and Yashasvi Mishra's dialogues are subtle but manage to send the message across.

What's not

The relationship between Vidya Vincent and her husband, Pawan is touched at the surface level. The conflict in her mind/heart does not come across. Neeraj Kabi's character has a transition but we do not see a proper graph.

BL Verdict

If you are a wildlife enthusiast, Sherni will appeal to on many levels. The movie also makes commentary on how women are not taken seriously in certain professions. Sherni highlights how ecology and wildlife is often used as a scapegoat for politics. The film leaves you thrilled, angry and upset. There is a glimmer of hope at the end but it is too little.