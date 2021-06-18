Sherni Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Amit Masurkar's film will leave you enraged and anguished in equal measure

Sherni Movie Review: Sulemani Keeda and Newton director Amit V Masurkar has teamed up with Vidya Balan for Sherni. The movie is about a female forest officer who has to track down a tigress who is assumed to be a man-eater. The film is a commentary on the babu culture, man-animal conflict and how bureaucracy corrupts even the most honest