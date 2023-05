Godmen! In a country that boasts of traditions, mythology, and culture - there is space for Godmen too. People have beliefs and faith and that becomes the crux of the very existence of Godmen. There are many self-styled Godmen who turn into mediators between common men and God. But there have been quite a few stories that we all have heard. They are unsettling, unnerving and disheartening. With a boom in content-driven films, where there is a mix of imagination and reality, there have been many web shows and films revolving around Godmen. From Aasharam to Wild Wild Country, there is enough content to help viewers dwell in the world of Godmen. Adding to it is Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. Also Read - Bandaa star Manoj Bajpayee does not agree with censoring OTT content; says, 'Leave it in the hands of the makers' [EXCLUSIVE]

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Film Review

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Adrija, Priyanka Setia, Nikhil Pandey, Surya Mohan Kulshrestha and more

Director: Apoorv Singh Karki

Release date: May 23, 2023

Where to Watch: Zee 5

What is it about?

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is a courtroom drama with Manoj Bajpayee playing the lead role. He essays the role of advocate PC Solanki who is fighting a case of a minor girl against a powerful godman. Adrija plays the role of Nu who is the victim in this rape case. It is reportedly based on true events and showcases a five-year long battle of the lawyer, victim and her family against the mighty powers of Godman. The story may seem something that has been heard of plenty of times. But is it worth watching? There are emotions, politics, courtroom drama and a lot more that Sirf Ek Bandaan Kaafi Hai has to offer. Read full review to know.

Watch Bandaa trailer here:

What's hot?

Nobody other than Manoj Bajpayee could have played the role of advocate PC Solanki with such finesse. His calm, composed and yet touching performance will leave even the hardest souls moved. His character has layers. He is not the typical macho lawyer of any other courtroom drama who would bolts into the room with heavy steps and leave everyone stunned. He is a normal man who simply wants to bring justice. He has his skill as a lawyer to achieve the same and he simply plays the role perfectly. While he is a lawyer, he is not emotionless. He feels every bit of pain the victim has gone through, the trauma of the parents and whilst doing so, he is taking care of his old mother and son. Adrija plays the role of the victim and she does a fine job. It's not easy to play a character of a victim but she has done it well. The strong supporting cast of the film adds to the intensity of the courtroom drama. We must say, Manoj Bajpayee's prolific performance is backed by powerful dialogues. Apoorv Singh Karki has made his directorial debut with this film and he deserves an applause. There is no one single dull moment. Courtroom dramas can get boring at times and technical but not Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. Every scene, every dialogue, every emotion is rightly presented.

What's not?

There's nothing bad about Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai but rather it serves as an eye-opener. Should our beliefs govern our lives to a point where it gets harmful? The film also sheds light on the changes that have come into the system especially after Delhi's Nirbhaya case, POCSO act and more that everyone must know.

Verdict:

BollywoodLife gives Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai four stars. The courtroom drama is nervewrecking but it is a must watch for all. If nothing, Manoj Bajpayee's impeccable performance is not to be missed.