Does the man with the masala Midas touch, , deliver the Diwali dhamaka the whole of Bollywood has been waiting for and does as live up to the lofty standards of 's and 's ? The answer to both those questions is a resounding yes, going by reviews across the board from celebs, the audience and critics. Check out what celebs like , and have posted about the movie, which also stars , below:

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor shared a video of himself inside a theatre, with 'Sooryavanshi' flashing in huge letters on the big screen, and captioned his post: "Aa gayi hai Police aur Khul gaye hai cinema ke darwaaze! So glad to watch Sooryavanshi on the big screen after such a long wait! It's indeed a Happy Diwali for all cinema lovers!!!" Check out his video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

On the other hand, Suniel Shetty celebrated the magic of big stars and big movies returning to the big screen by writing on his official Twitter handle: "My popcorns popping, my cola is fizzing & my samosa is stuffed. It's a hap hap happy #Samvat2078 & Im ready to break all diet rules at the movies. My love - the big screen. #Sooryavanshi at the cinemas. The magic's back. Run to it. Best to @akshaykumar #RohitShetty @DharmaMovies ." He also penned a special message on Twitter for good friend , who plays a pivotal role in the film. Check out both his tweets below:

My popcorns popping, my cola is fizzing & my samosa is stuffed. It’s a hap hap happy #Samvat2078 & Im ready to break all diet rules at the movies. My love - the big screen. #Sooryavanshi at the cinemas. The magic’s back. Run to it. Best to @akshaykumar #RohitShetty @DharmaMovies https://t.co/6Za7EueA4X — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 5, 2021

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurran took to his Insta stories and posted: “It's a milestone moment in Indian cinema today. I wish team Sooryavanshi- @itsrohitshetty sir, @akshaykumar sir, @ajaydevgn sir, @ranveersingh, @KatrinsKaif and everyone associated with this film all the success. It's time for us to go back to the cinemas because honestly, there is no place like the movie theatre. What a way to start the proceedings with Sooryavanshi- it is a true blue Hindi entertainer that we all want to see on the big screen!” Here it is...

Sooryavnashi is currently running to excellent occupancy in cinema halls. Have you watched it yet?