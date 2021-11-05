Sooryavanshi movie review: Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif deliver the big screen Bollywood DHAMAKA that was missing for over a year

Does the man with the masala Midas touch, Rohit Shetty, deliver the Diwali dhamaka the whole of Bollywood has been waiting for and does Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi live up to the lofty standards of Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba? The answer to both those questions is a responding yes.