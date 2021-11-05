Sooryavanshi short movie review: Rohit Shetty rekindles the joy of watching a top-notch masala movie on the big screen with this Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer

It's interval time in Sooryavanshi, and so far a truly very well-made masala movie, seeped in a topical, relevant subject, shrouded in a carefully constructed cross-border plot. Rohit Shetty has welcomed us back to the big screen in typical Shetty ishtyle while Akshay Kumar fans can rejoice by watching a throwback to the Khiladi of the 90s.