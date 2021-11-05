Positives: Interval time during Sooryavanshi and it's been a welcome ride back to larger-than-life, star-driven cinema on the big screen. The movie begins with a bang, Director Rohit Shetty setting things up in trademark style with a rip-roaring action sequence for leading man Akshay Kumar. And boy, has Akshay been presented like the superstar he is, but hasn't been showcased as since Lord knows when. What's more, it's a joy to finally watch the Khiladi of yore back in action, performing high-intensity martial arts sequences and stylish kicks just as his fans loved watching him do in his younger days. Moreover, the backstory Rohit Shetty sets up is so interesting despite us knowing the real incidents. Plus, his attention to minor details is as spot on as always (like even for something as small as who a doctor can operate on or not or somthing as big as getting all aspect of terrorist sleeper cells right) – this man is truly a Director with artistic sensibilities masquerading as a masala filmmaker. Also Read - Ahead of Sooryavanshi's release, RRR director SS Rajamouli wishes Akshay Kumar starrer a grand success; Karan Johar's reply will win your heart

Even the way he sets up the romantic track between Akki and Katrina Kaif, fluidly gels with the story, plus we're clearly reminded why Akshay and Katrina are such a beautiful onscreen pair as they light the screen on fire. Even Jaaved Jaaferi and Jackie Shroff get their best roles in years. Heck, even those in bit parts like Gulshan Grover and Asif Basra are cast for pin-point reasons. The single screen public will also love the subtle bits of comedy added, none of whichbdistract from the main plot. And those worried about Sooryavanshi being over-grilled with jingosim can rest easy, all the dialogues are etched with careful thought, even the ones mean to evoke claps and whistles. This is so far a truly very well-made masala movie, seeped in a topical, relevant subject, shrouded in a carefully constructed cross-border plot.

Negatives: Barring Akshay Kumar's introductory opening action sequence, the first half is absent if anymore marquee high-octane moments, which is slightly disappointing from a Rohit Shetty movie, especially one belonging to the same franchise as Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba. Here's hoping that the second half makes up for that.