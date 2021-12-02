’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham starring , , , , and others, was slated to release in March 2020. But, due to the pandemic, the film was getting postponed repeatedly. Finally, the movie has hit the big screens today. So, let’s see what the netizens have to say about the film. Also Read - Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham makes a business of Rs 100 crore before release – here's how

A Twitter user called it the biggest film produced in Kerala. The user tweeted, "Undoubtedly The BIGGEST Ever Film Which Kerala Produced Yet ! Never gonna happen this kinda visual treat in next 5yrs in M'wood Interval Block Still Sticking In My Mind Lalettan Intro #MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham #Marakkar #Mohanlal."

Another user called it a cult classic. He tweeted, "Well made well crafted well executed. Epic cult classic with an awesome commercial value Pranav was really good comparing to his prior movies. Mohanlal as always majestic & amazing with simply his screen presence Don't rush with over expectations Surely will amaze #Marakkar."

A user tweeted that it’s a class film, and Mohanlal and Priyadarshan have created history. The tweet read, “The fun fact is fans were expecting another baahubali because of the hype #Marakkar had received.Its a Class film with fascinating visuals & well built craftsmanship.The @Mohanlal @priyadarshandir duo's magnum opus sets the history. @DOP_Tirru .#MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham.”

Another user in his tweet called the film ‘technically brilliant'; “#Marakkar is a class emotional journey with amazing visuals that demand theatre experience.Good perfo from all,fight scenes r the highlights.Go watch it in an amazing 4k Dolby Atmos theater for the best experience.Priyadarshan take a bow for a technically brilliant Malayalam.”

While a few have been praising Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, there are people who are not impressed with the film.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham had won the Best Feature Film award at the 67th National Film Awards. A Twitter user, who is not impressed with the movie, questioned its win at the National Award. He tweeted, “#MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham #Marakkar Below Avg.... National award for Best film... Seriously?”

Another user tweeted that the second half is disappointing. The tweet read, “#MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham : The movie Gone without even giving anything to stay in the memory. Rich by visuals but the poor screenplay falls down on second half. Average Experience.”

A user praised the film’s technicalities and VFX but was disappointed with the slow pace and writing. He tweeted, “#MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham Besides Good Technical Side And VFX... Marakkar Promised Alot And Disappointed Slow Paced Film With Bad Writing Weird Dialogues in Many Places... NoThing Much To Say... #Marakkar #MarakkarFromDec2.”

Well, clearly the Mohanlal starrer is getting a mixed response from the audiences. It will be interesting to see what response it will be getting at the box office.