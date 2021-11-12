Special Ops 1.5 web series review: Kay Kay Menon delivers a tour de force in Neeraj Pandey's sparkling spy origin story

Special Ops 1.5 The Himmat Story traces the origin of its eponymous protagonist, way before he became a legend at R&AW, and much before he spread his team of handpicked sleeper agents across the world to bring down Ikhlaq Khan, the unknown mastermind behind most of India's terror attacks