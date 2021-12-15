Movie: Spider-Man No Way Home

Spider-Man No Way Home Cast: Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafor, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei

Spider-Man No Way Home Director: Jon Watts

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Review by: Russel D'Silva

The moment is finally here. The movie that's supposed to be the global messiah to well and truly put theatres worldwide back on track to pre-COVOD19 pandemic levels has been seen and now it's time to let you know what I feel. For starters, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the only movie across everybody's lips over the past couple of weeks, and rightly so. The trailer and other promotional material has created a gargantuan impact on the masses the world over, so much so that the trade across film industries both in India and every international market is finally celebrating for a box office opening of epic proportions in every territory of the globe after the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the face of theatrical business. So, will it fulfill these herculean expectations, and more importantly, is it the best Spider-Man movie ever like some are hailing it to be? The answer to the first query is a resounding yes, but to the second question, I'll say that it's almost there, but misses the boat by a few steps.

What's it about

Life has not only adversely changed for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) after Mysterio unmasked his alter ego, Spider-Man, before the world, but also for his best friend Ned, (Jacob Batalon), MJ (Zendaya), and Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). To make things better, he seeks Doctor Strange (benedict Cumberbatch)'s aid to set things back the way they were before, but the spell goes awfully wrong, unleashing a rogues gallery of erstwhile Spidey villains from parallel universes (read the movies outside the MCU we've seen before).

Watch the Spider-Man No Way Home trailer below...

What's hot

Frankly speaking, I didn't care much for the first two Marvel Spider-Man movies, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far from Home. They were just not...well, Spider-Man. Spider-Man- No Way Home is a huge improvement over them, tapping into the emotions and bonds displayed in previous Spider-Man movies, while also filling the action sequences with moments that are truly epic. However, where the movie score the most is in nostalgia, with all the past villains coming together to take down Spider-Man creating epic throwback moments. The best though is reserved for a triumvirate package, which can't be revealed here lest I give away spoilers, but harcore Spiderman fans should guess what I've hinted at.