It is a busy day at the box office today. Almost five Telugu movies have made it to the theatres. But it is and Anandhi's film Sridevi Soda Center that is making the maximum noise. The film has opened to mixed reviews from the viewers. While many are in love with the film and are calling it a blockbuster, some of them are finding it to be boring. Check out the Twitter reaction here.

#SrideviSodaCenter..!! No sodas..!! Only BIGGGG rods..!! One of the boooooring and meaningless flicks in the recent times..!! 1/5..! — FDFS Review (@ReviewFdfs) August 27, 2021

Had a Decent 1st half...week narration in second half and has a good climax..finally it's a average to above average bomma..#SrideviSodaCenter #SarkaruVaariPaata #SudheerBabu pic.twitter.com/4jv3059CX9 — Bhagath_dhfm? (@bhagath_dhfm_3) August 27, 2021

Done with the movie ... excellent preclimax and climax scenes .... fantastic watch ????⭐???? 3.5/5. #SrideviSodaCenter — Sai Kiran ? (@sk_kiran16) August 27, 2021

#SrideviSodaCenter Fantastic movie.

“Climax” will send chills down your spine. Excellent direction?? great performance by @ItsActorNaresh @isudheerbabu this will remain your career best movie. Congratulations to the entire team??? https://t.co/x6X065L9sy — movie buff (@newMovieBuff007) August 27, 2021

Have you watched Sridevi Soda Center yet? Tweet to us and let us know your review.