Star Wars Visions review: Star Wars finally goes the anthology and anime way to deliver ecstasy for fans across the galaxy

Star Wars: Visions comprises nine episodes of different storylines across multiple timelines in the Star Wars cannon, showcased, for the first time, in anime, and, inculcating novel themes like Samurais, a nod to legendary Japanese Director Akira Kurosawa's works, subversive plot elements, unexpected origin stories and even a hint at a parallel universe.