Stranger Things 4 Vol 1 is finally out and fans seem to be loving it. As you might be aware, the first part has been released today while the second one will be released in July. Fans seem to be too invested. Wrote a user, “IF THEY LET MAX DIE IM GOING TO LOSE MY SHIT #StrangerThings4.” Read another comment, “My heart was in my mouth for Max to run during episode 4 ? seriously this series of Stranger Things is going to kill me off ? #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4.” Another tweet read, “I've had some free time, and I've now watched season 4, episode 1. I've thought for a long time. Season 4 would go down, and episode 1 is a flop for many reasons. ?‍♂️ I liked a few things here & there, but it felt blah.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink's Jennie spark dating rumours again due to this reason

#StrangerThings4 #strangerthingsseason4 I've had some free time, and I've now watched season 4, episode 1. I've thought for a long time. Season 4 would go down, and episode 1 is a flop for many reasons. ?‍♂️ I liked a few things here & there, but it felt blah. — Tony Firth (@TonyCFirth) May 27, 2022

Do I really need to get Netflix again just to watch #StrangerThings4 I was enjoying being a Disney Stan — Odd (@Crvnbrry) May 27, 2022

My heart was in my mouth for Max to run during episode 4 ? seriously this series of Stranger Things is going to kill me off ? #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/2YHRj85qkL — Wando (@Wandoful) May 27, 2022

IF THEY LET MAX DIE IM GOING TO LOSE MY SHIT #StrangerThings4 — char WATCHING ST4 (@skamsapphics) May 27, 2022

haven’t even started the first episode and I’m crying during the season 3 recap #StrangerThings4 — Kiki (@losergirl234) May 27, 2022

The first season of Stranger Things came out in 2016. So are you planning to binge watch it? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anu and Anuj's romance by the beach will give butterflies to MaAn fans [VIEW PICS]