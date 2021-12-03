Film: Tadap

Release date: December 3, 2021

Cast: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria, Kumud Mishra, Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap has been in the news for the past couple of years. It's a remake of the Telugu film RX100 which was a hit at the box office. When a film starring a star kid is released, moviegoers are excited to watch it as they want to see if the son/daughter of the star is as good as his father/mother. Here we have Ahan making his much-awaited debut, so does he pass the test of taking the Shetty legacy forward? Read the review to know…

Tadap starts with the angry young man avatar of Ishana (Ahan Shetty). He just goes around beating up people, smokes cigarettes, consumes drugs, and drinks alcohol. But, was Ishana always like this? Well, no, he wasn’t. The movie goes into the flashback and showcases the romance between Ishana and Ramisa (Tara Sutaria). But, things don’t go as planned and Ramisa gets married to someone else. So, will this love story of Ishana and Ramisa have a happy ending? Or will there be a twist in this love story that will once again change things for them?

What’s hot?

Director Milan Luthria and writer Rajat Arora’s combo has earlier given us some really good films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and The Dirty Picture. However, their last two releases, Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara and Baadshaho, weren’t a great watch. But, finally, the director-writer duo is back with a bang.

The first half of Tadap has been written and directed wonderfully. It’s a perfect package; there’s comedy, drama, action, and romance. Even it’s not the copy-paste scenario; the screenplay in the first half has been changed a lot. In the movie, extra drama has been added keeping in mind the Hindi film audience. Dialogues are clearly one of the best elements of the film; especially, the ones mouthed by Saurabh Shukla.

Performance-wise; Ahan Shetty makes an impressive debut. He has a good screen presence and has played the intense character very well. The only thing he needs to work on is lip sync during the songs. Tara Sutaria’s role in the first half is of the perfect Bollywood heroine; she looks pretty and romances very well with Ahan. But, it’s in the second half when she gets to take the lead in a few scenes, and the actress has nailed it.

Kumud Mishra and Saurabh Shukla are damn good in their respective roles, and Sumit Gulati leaves a mark.

One more thing about Tadap that will be loved by one and all is the music composed by Pritam. The songs are undoubtedly one of the highlights of the film and a special mention to Irshad Kamil for his lyrics.

What’s not?

Just like Kabir Singh, Tadap also has scenes that showcase toxic masculinity. But, we cannot say the movie is all about that, however, we cannot ignore it as well. Also, while the first half is refreshing, the second half dips a bit, and here, Milan and Rajat go the copy-paste way. The pre-climax and climax are just totally taken from RX100.

BL Verdict:

Tadap is neither a bad film nor a great film. It’s a decent watch, and if you haven’t seen RX100, then you will enjoy this one as the twist and turns will leave you surprised.

Rating :3 out of 5