Kangana Ranaut's Tejas has been released, and it is receiving spell-bounding response. Fans are going gaga over her performance and calling it her career-best film. Kangana is a delight to watch as an Air Force officer, and she proves to be the most versatile actress of her time. Tejas is high in patriotism, and fans are loving the attire line and calling it a must-watch. Tejas shows the story of an Air Force lady who is ready to give her life to protect her country, and Kangana Ranaut perfectly fits the role. Also Read - Tanu Weds Manu 3: Kangana Ranaut to start shooting soon; will R Madhavan return as Dr Manoj? It's definitely a breather for Kangana Ranaut to receive positive reviews for Tejas after facing back-to-back failures at the box office. Kangana Ranaut's last release was Chandramukhi 2 with Raghava Lawrence, and the film performed well at the box office but did not make it to the 100 crore club in India and was called an average performer at the box office. Also Read - Tejas star Kangana Ranaut hits back at Subramanian Swamy for questioning her presence at Ramlila; 'Deep rooted sexism and...' #TejasReview

Honestly apart from being a fan of Kangana Tejas is brilliant movie to watch for the real action of our Fighter plane. Kangana is awesome as Tejas Gill and last scene of Shri Ram Mandir Inauguration and the chanting of Jai Shri Ram.

A must watch of Emotion and… pic.twitter.com/w5QB92fWV3 — Gareeboo (@GareeboOP) October 27, 2023

#TejasReview - Patriot ⭐⭐⭐✨ The Storyline is good and performance of #KanganaRanaut is up to the mark, Direction , Emotion touch , Patriotism , and act of all Actors is simply brilliant. Hats off #SarveshMewara ❤️#Tejas #TejasReview #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/MVOSdNx39M — ?️ ?️?️ (@filmy45539) October 27, 2023

And one more thing , #Tejas Visual is delightful and CGI is looking very well. Supporting cast is the back bone of #Tejas movie and dialogue of #KanganaRanaut is literally Goosebump. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐✨ Don't be missed, A Must watch ❤️#TejasReview #KanganaRanaut #Tejas pic.twitter.com/cewxUn45nY — ?️ ?️?️ (@filmy45539) October 27, 2023

And now all eyes are on Tejas, and as per Sacnilk, Tejas earned only 0.5 crore at the box office on the day of its release. Only time can tell if Kangana Ranaut will pass the box office test with flying numbers or not this time. She has won the hearts of the audience with Tejas. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news. Also Read - Tejas: Kangana Ranaut celebrates Dusshera at Ramleela; becomes the first woman to perform Ravan Dahan [WATCH VIDEO]