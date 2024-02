Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a romantic comedy starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon that has left everyone talking. The unique love story trailer has been grabbing lots of attention and the peppy numbers have been going viral through Instagram reels. Shahid and Kriti’s chemistry too has been creating fireworks on the internet. Shahid and Kriti’s film will be releasing on Valentine’s week which is on February 9, 2024. The actress plays a female robot and the love story between them is going to be something that audiences are looking to watch. Ahead of the release of the film, the first review has been going viral and as per Always Bollywood Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya deals with heartbreak very beautifully and makes us think how important it is to maintain emotional boundaries between humans & Artificial Intelligence (AI). Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Advance Booking now open for the first Family Entertainer of the year

The review also claims that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has an ultimate climax and it's something that will leave the audience intrigued.

Ahead of the release of the film, Bollywood Life had an exclusive chat with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon over doing Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where the Farzi star expressed his happiness of doing a romantic film after a long time and mentioned how he missed playing a nice guy on the big screen. While Kriti spoke about being a confident actor and revealed that how she was supposed to work with Shahid 8 tears back, and is glad that they didn't because now she is more confident about her craft. Shahid and Kriti's fresh pairing is indeed an exciting one and are you ready to witness this light hearted rom com in the theatres.

