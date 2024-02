Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has been released today and the fans are mighty impressed with the film. The film has been winning hearts and how. The netizens are calling Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film a laughter riot. Shahid's performance is being hailed as pitch perfect and once again the actor has proved his versatility. It's after 7 years Shahid took the romantic over boy role and this shows that how much the audiences missed him in this character. Kriti Sanon who is seen playing the female robot has done a fabulous job and netizens claim it's her career best romance so far. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's film is programmed to be the perfect breezy entertainer

#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya ~ Harmless & Sweet Rom-Com with Sci-Fi touch. Its a Love story done with charm & humor. Nice to see @shahidkapoor in a comic role & @kritisanon is impressive as Robo? #TBMAUJ had me smiling throughout. A perfect film for Valentines Day❤️ (3.5☆/5) pic.twitter.com/ZLS5yCmeCJ — Prince Prithvi (@PrincePrithvi) February 8, 2024

#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya is a lovely family entertainer. This movie will go the "Jab we Met" way. Will easily gross over 150 crores. Shahid Kapoor is a diamond and excels in understated characters. Kriti Sanon is revelation. Looking forward for sequel. pic.twitter.com/YYpagPrEJA — Pratham (@JainnSaab) February 9, 2024

Just attended the pre-screening of #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya and I must say, it was a delightful experience! ? The film strikes a perfect balance of entertainment and substance, flawlessly delivering its narrative. Impressive conceptualization coupled with seamless VFX… pic.twitter.com/vCnHfiafZG — AskUsNews (@AskUsNews_In) February 8, 2024

1000% recommend #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya, it released a day earlier here & just watched it -- it was hilarious. Shahid & Kriti manage to get you to buy into this ridiculous story, and that's on good acting. I haven't laughed so much in a theatre in so long — kriti. (@kriti_parikh) February 9, 2024

#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya receives STANDING OVATION from Mumbai - Delhi - Kolkata - Patna - Indore - Chennai & Bengaluru screening, today producers arranged a special screening for Critics & journalists, hearing from almost everyone that no one can stop this film, it’s a… pic.twitter.com/5JVX3SQqdE — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) February 8, 2024

Overall Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is fresh breath of air. Have you booked your tickets already?

