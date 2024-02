Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the Valentine's Day release of Bollywood. The movie brings together the fresh pair of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya intrigued netizens as we could see that the leading man falls in love with a robot. Fans of sitcoms might connect the base of the film with shows like the global hit Small Wonder, Bahu Hamari Rajnikant and some Korean dramas. While those were ahead of their times, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya comes when everyone is curious about concepts like AI and ChatGPT. It is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Cinemas. Read BollywoodLife Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie Review to decide to watch or ditch this new movie. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya movie review: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer is a laughter riot; netizens declare 'a crystal clear hit'

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking open: Top 5 reasons to book your tickets now

Movie Review: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dimple Kapadia, Dharmendra, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma

Director: Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah

Release Date: February 9, 2024

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT Partner: Amazon Prime Video



Rating : 4 out of 5

Watch the trailer video of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya here



What's It About?

Aryan Agnihotri, is a wealthy Delhi boy who also happens to be a top-notch Robotics engineer. Like many young people, he too fears being wedded to the wrong person. He is deeply attached to his Maasi, Urmila (Dimple Kapadia) who is a pioneering tycoon in the world of Robotics. She aims to make machines to ease human life. As he heads to the US for work, he meets Sifra (Kriti Sanon) who is his Maasi's labour of love in the field of almost-human robots. Aryan ends up falling helplessly in love with the robot Sifra. He brings her to Delhi with the goal to marry her, but will this unusual love story have a conventional ending?

Trending Now

What's hot about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya?

The movie comes at a time when people are quite hooked to artificial intelligence, robotics and technology than ever before. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya delivers what it promises, a typical Bollywood rom-com entertainer but with a hatke premise. The chemistry of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is superb for a movie where one is a robot. After a year loaded with action films, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya comes like a breath of fresh air. Moreover, the film gets almost every element right, a feat few films have managed to achieve in the recent past.

Fresh pairing

You will want to see more of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon together after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The two have an undeniable chemistry. Kriti Sanon is looking gorgeous in every frame while Shahid Kapoor's charm makes you smile. They bring in the right vibe needed for a good rom-com.

Ensemble cast

Dimple Kapadia, Dharmendra, Ashish Verma, Rakesh Bedi and co are wonderful as the supporting cast. The makers have brought in actors with great comic timing, which elevates even the simplest of scenes.

Music of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

This is a huge plus point of the film. Akhiyaan Gulab by Mitraz sets the tone for the breezy movie. The lead pair looks amazing in the number. The songs Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Laal Peeli Akhiyaan are composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Both of them come at the right juncture and are nicely shot. Sachin-Jigar's Tum Se is a lovely romantic ballad.

Dialogues and direction

Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah have done a good job in the directorial department. The film has the right run-time and delivers what it promises. Some of the gags are terrific while some are predictable. But the timing of the dialogue delivery is exceptional. They have extracted a fabulous performance from Kriti Sanon, especially at the climax. The movie is filmed with rich frames set by Laxman Utekar.

What's Not

The basic premise of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya might be indigestible to many. But the movie is a good breezy watch if you can ignore that aspect. Some of the gags could have been better.

Verdict

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a great attempt to make a rom-com with a truly different premise. The movie is the perfect break from the deluge of action masala entertainers that made people complain if Bollywood has lost touch with other genres. With Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the makers have hit all the right buttons to make an entertaining but memorable rom-com. Plus, there is a cameo and surprise announcement at the end of the film.