Thalaivii movie review: Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami bring power and poise to an uneven, formulaic Jayalalithaa biopic

Thalaivii documents the life and times of ex-Tamil Nadu CM and screen diva Jayalalithaa (Kangana Ranaut); from her early days as a teenage actress and Kollywood legend MGR (Arvind Swami)'s heroine and later, his soulmate, to her entry into politics, clashes with M. Karunanidhi (Nassar) and eventually becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and people's messiah.