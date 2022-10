Movie: Thank God

Thank God cast: , Sidharth Malhotra, , Seema Pahwa, Kanwaljit Singh

Thank God Director:

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Review by: Russel D'Silva

Bollywood has had a pretty good record when it comes to religiously themed comedies. As is, the Hindi film industry is synonymous for tickling our funny bone with a litany of memorable comedies, but it especially raises its bar when it comes to passing a social message with a religious undercurrent, as has been evidenced in films like OMG, PK and Taqdeerwala. Now, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar, comes along in an endeavour to light up our Diwali with laughter and a well-intentioned lesson.

Does it join the club? Well the road is a bit bumpy at the start, but it does manage to pass through the door with enough distinction. So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Thank God is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Thank God movie review below...

What's it about

Ayaan Kapoor (Sidharth Malhotra) never appreciates his wife, Ruhi (Rakul Preet Singh), and other loved ones and always cribs about his life. Once very successful, a series of bad decisions have led him to the brink of bankruptcy when fate leaves him hanging between life and death, literally speaking, before Chitragupt aka CG (Ajay Devgn) and the rest of heaven. His future now lies under the weight of how he's lived.

Watch the Thank God trailer below:

What's hot

Thank God is like an escalator at a mall, rising higher as it goes along, leading to a plethora of goodies at the end of the line just like you probably get off an escalator and land in a food court. While the first half packs a few funny moments, the second half really takes off, brimming with one emotional gut punch after another sans ever going overboard, the sentimentality smartly offset by easy, laidback charm and subtle humor. Some moments like between Ayaan and his mother, then with his father and sister, and finally the climax leave you on an emotional high while also compelling you to introspect with some beautiful yet non-preachy life lessons.

Ajay Devgn shoulders the entire movie like only he can despite not taking centrestage this time while Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet are both adequate. Seema Pahwa and Kanwaljit Singh, being the talent that they are, shine in their limited screen time while veteran Indra Kumar lends all his experience to elevate the script whenever it threatens to dawdle. The sets, costumes, editing, VFX also pass muster, never distracting from proceedings. A word for , too, who absolutely sizzles in the two scenes she's there.

What's not

Back to the escalator reference: Just as some people have slight trouble getting onto an escalator, Thank God takes quite a bit of time to really get going and not until the second half does it settle into its groove. The first half isn't devoid of its moments, but they don't really come together as a whole. You wouldn't feel bored or anything so severe, but proceedings simply amble along, almost as if knowing that better things await around the bend. None of the songs, too, really work – quite surprising for an Indra Kumar movie, which has always boasted of one or two good tunes at a minimum.

BL Verdict

Thank God may be no PK, OMG or Taqdeerwala among the pantheon of religious comedies, but does enough to sparkle this Diwali, especially with the second half packing a real emotional punch balanced with subtle humour. Ajay Devgn shines like only he can while both Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh are adequately sufficient. All in all, a good watch with your family this festival weekend. I'm going with 3.5 out of 5 stars.