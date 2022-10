Along with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu, Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God also released in the theatres. The film has released on Tuesday, breaking the norm of the big Friday releases. It is because of the extended Diwali 2022 holidays. Though the film was entangled in controversy before i release, it seems that viewers are happy with the film. Going by the Twitter reaction, it seems that Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet starrer has managed to win over the audience. On Twitter, Thank God is mostly getting positive reviews from viewers.

Here's what netizens are saying about Thank God

The Twitter reaction says that Sidharth Malhotra is very impressive in the movie. It is for the first time that Sidharth has stepped into the comedy genre and his fans seem to have enjoyed it. There are a few who did not enjoy 's Thank God as much. However, many are calling it a family entertainer and a one-time watch film. Check out the tweets below:

This amazing movie of Superstar Ajay Devgn , Sid Malhotra and Rakul Preet Isa Family Entertainer on Diwali

have a healthy laugh and learn To #ThankGod at every stage of Life #ajaydevgan #AjayDevgn #RakulPreetSingh #Twitter — Pranay Hardas (@pranay_hardas) October 25, 2022

Just watched #ThankGod

A breezy comedic film overall with some emotional twist! #SidharthMalhotra shines in this film! Beautifully portrayed a flawed sinful ordinary man.

The screenplay of the film was too fast,the film rushed towards the ending

My rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ — PriyankaPaltan (@iamfluxxii) October 25, 2022

I'm literally impressed acting skills of @SidMalhotra . He is a fantastic entertaining guy #ThankGod — Samrat (@imtAviii) October 25, 2022

#ThankGod Super fantastic entertainer @SidMalhotra

Super handsome boy in Bollywood — Bharat (@Bhaaratmaataa) October 25, 2022

#ThankGodReview:-

One word- SHADOW!#AjayDevgan has just read the script with no expressions except his eyes! #SidharthMalhotra you could select a better script tho!#RakulPreetSingh decent! The film teaches you with the meaning of karma and how the life is imp!

#ThankGod — Krish (@Krish71615012) October 25, 2022

Well, with the positive reviews coming one, Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and team of Thank God can hieve a sigh of relief.