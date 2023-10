Filmmaker Karan Boolani’s directorial debut Thank You For Coming released in theatres on October 6, 2023. Starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, the film also features Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi and is written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh. Touted to be a coming-of-age, sex-comedy film, Thank You For Coming clashed at the box office against several other new releases, including Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj, Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol’s debut film Dono and the horror film The Exorcist: Believer. Thank You For Coming premiered last month at the Toronto International Film Festival and received a standing ovation from the audiences. If you’re planning to watch the film in theatres this weekend, take a look at what social media has to say in our Thank You For Coming Twitter review:

Thank You For Coming plot

The plot of the film revolves around five girl friends, who get together at a family function and talk about their personal lives. The girls must navigate the consequences of their lies and unfold new meanings of love and friendship.

Thank You For Coming cast and crew

The film features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role along with Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi. Bigg Boss star Karan Kundrra also plays a pivotal role in the film along with Sushant Divgikr, Natasha Rastogi and Pradhuman Singh. The film has been produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

Several social media users took to Twitter to react and review the sex-comedy film. The film opened to mixed reviews from the audiences and critics upon its theatrical release. If you're planning to watch the film in cinemas this weekend, take a look at what social media has to say:

#ThankYouForComingReview

: Very big DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: (½/5)

This Movie is a Very Cheap Film This Film Show The P@rnology Of These Actress . Zero Story Line Bad Script It's Disaster. #ShehnaazGill Disappointed Again She has Zero Acting Skills ??

Disaster movie pic.twitter.com/kErRe9sbab — ASIMRIAZ.WORLDWIDE.FANS (@KingAsimriaz77) October 6, 2023

Bold beautiful movie good one liner shehnaaz given brilliant performance and bumi also shies I will give ⭐⭐⭐⭐ my review must watch #ThankYouForComingReview pic.twitter.com/E1R2Fma32N — Ritesh (@RiteshBani) October 6, 2023

#ThankYouForComingReview#OneWordReview...

: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: ⭐#ThankYouForComing Movie is a Very Cheap Film This Film Show The Pornolgy Of These Actress! Zero Story Line Bad Script It's Disaster!#ShehnaazGill Disappointed Again She has Zero Acting Skills ??

Flop Movie pic.twitter.com/F1eUdytGog — ?????? (@ItsAYAAN_13) October 6, 2023

A brave, bold, and fearless cinematic experience! #ThankYouForComing With its non-stereotypical plot and unfiltered discussion of tabooed topics, this film is sure to ignite conversations. Rating ⭐⭐⭐#ThankYouForComingReview pic.twitter.com/JzyYRHSwda — Harminder ??? (@Harminderboxoff) October 6, 2023

Thank You For Coming OTT rights, platform and tentative release date

Reportedly, the OTT rights to Thank You For Coming have been bought by digital streaming giant Netflix for a substantial amount. The film will be released 4-6 after its theatrical run on OTT and is expected to premiere by the end of November 2023.