Thar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jitendra Joshi, Satish Kaushik, Mukti Mohan

Thar Director: Raj Singh Chaudhary

Where to Watch: Netflix

Thar has been presented as an inspiration from spaghetti westerns like The Dollar trilogy, Once Upon a Time in the West, Day of Anger, Death Rides a Horse, The Five Man Army, The Mercenary, Django and other masterpieces of the western sub-genre about the American Wild West made popular in Italy. Thar has nothing remotely to do with this style and trope of filmmaking other than some remote allegiance with stark locales and grimy vistas. We've actually had spaghetti western inspirations in the past, known here as curry westerns, including classics like , Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Khote Sikkay, Loha, Anil Kapoor's own Joshilaay with and more. Netflix's Thar has nothing to do with a spaghetti western. In fact, it has nothing to do with being a good movie per se. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s latest pics leave fans perplexed – ‘He is looking like his own doppelganger' [See Twitter Reactions]

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Thar is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Thar movie review... Also Read - Lock Upp Grand Finale: Munawar Faruqui or Payal Rohatgi to emerge as winner on Kangana Ranaut's show?

Siddharth ( ) drifts into a Rajasthani border town, where Inspector Surekha Singh ( ) hasn't had to deal with a proper criminal case in years. Suddenly bodies start dropping, drugs are being traded and a gang from across the border makes its presence felt. But Surekha needs to decided whether this gang is linked to Siddharth or not.

Everyone's performances, excluding that of Harshvardhan Kapoor is top notch, but frankly speaking, we've seen Anil Kapoor, and even deliver far better as they struggle to rise above the junk script they're trapped in. Only Jitendra Joshi and get roles with some meat and they sink their teeth right in. Coming to the narrative, the gruesome violence albeit without any flow or texture and the final denouement where Fatima's character is finally rewarded offer any semblance of interest.

To cut a long story short, Thar has interesting characters, but they do nothing as a unit to make the plot interesting or even take it forward. The narrative drifts aimlessly for 3/4ths of the film, and finally, when Siddharth's motivations are explained in the climax, it's a huge letdown and looks done to death – so much for being different in Hindi cinema, eh? There's also a lot of torture porn involved, which'd be fine if there'd be a strong reason behind it, or at least some juice in the plot to put the torture into perspective. Writer-Director Raj Singh Chaudhary's earlier film, his debut feature, Shaadisthan, on Disney Hotstar, was far better and told a decisive story. This one just meanders without focus along a drab and rocky terrain.

Being boring isn't the only problem of Thar on Netflix as it's just scratchily plotted and weakly directed. These new-age Bollywood filmmakers need to first and foremost understand the difference between dull filmmaking and art filmmaking, and secondly that they're hardly reinventing anything as what they think they're doing, obviously motivated by international filmmakers, has been done decades ago by our own past masters. I'm going with 1 out of 5 stars for the spectacle and some bits of genuine horror.