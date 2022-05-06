Thar movie review: Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor mount a jeep that drifts aimlessly on fumes

After Siddharth (Harshvardhan Kapoor) drifts into a Rajasthani border town, where Inspector Surekha Singh (Anil Kapoor) hasn't dealt with a proper criminal case ever, bodies start dropping, drugs are being traded and a gang emerges from across the border