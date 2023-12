The Archies is going to hit Netflix on December 7. There is a great hullabaloo around the film as it marks the debut of starkids Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and more. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan plays the role of Veronica Lodge, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda plays Archie Andrews, Vendang Raina plays Reggie Mantle, Khushi Kapoor plays Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja plays Jughead, Aditi Dot plays Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda plays Dilton Doiley. Yesterday, a special screening of the film was held and a lot of celebrities made their presence felt. An insider from this screening has shared the first review of The Archies and here's how it goes. Also Read - Inside The Archies screening with the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and more Bollywood celebs [View pics]

Here's first review of The Archies

The Archies is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and she brings her directorial excellence to the film. The musical comedy film is based in 1960 and the film effortlessly travels the audience back in time and era. It is an out-an-out, full-on entertaining film but has many emotional scenes. It will make you laugh and leave you moved at the same time. The Archies promises to entertain the audience thoroughly. Talking about the performances, all the gen next stars have given commendable performances. One can say that it is the best debut that all can imagine. Khushi Kapoor's performance will remind audience of mother Sridevi in parts and sister Janhvi Kapoor in a few scenes. She seems to be a perfect mix of both on screen. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan comes as a surprise package. Her performance in the film proves that she is truly Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and will take his legacy forward. The best though come from Agastya Nanda who has a strong screen presence. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan grandson's performance proves that he has a bright future ahead. Vedang Raina is one of the powerful performers of The Archies. Also Read - The Archies screening: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan quashes separation rumours as she arrives to support Agastya Nanda with family

Comedian Vir Das who also attended the special screening of The Archies took to his social media account to share his review of the film. He called the film 'fun'. Check out his tweet below:

Watched Zoya Akhtar build a beautiful audacious world in #TheArchies Such a breeze, so fun! @NetflixIndia — Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 6, 2023

At the special screening of The Archies, stars who made their presence felt were Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Kajol, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and many more.