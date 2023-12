The who’s who of Bollywood fraternity attended the special movie screening of The Archies last night in Mumbai. Katrina Kaif who was also present at the screening expressed her joy and happiness for Zoya Akhtar’s directorial in her recent social media post. While the actress has only good things to say about the film’s direction, screen play and story, it was the mention of Suhana Khan’s acting abilities which has caught everyone’s attention.

Katrina Kaif feels 'The Archies' is Suhana's 10th film

Katrina Kaif while praising The Archies stated that Suhana Khan has shined in every frame. The actress mentioned how the way Suhana has acted it seems that it's not her first but her tenth film. Let us tell you that it's not the first time that the Badshah’s daughter has grabbed attention for her acting abilities. Suhana was also highly praised in the past for her short film, ‘The Grey Part of Blue’. Apart from Suhana, Katrina also praised Khushi Kapoor’s dancing talent and called Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan's grandson) an effortless actor. Also Read - Inside The Archies screening with the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and more Bollywood celebs [View pics]

Katrina Kaif gives thumbs up to Zoya Akhtar’s film

The actress has mentioned that what she loved most about the film is the fact that The Archies takes you back to the days on pure innocence and love which almost everyone has forgotten today. She loved the way this film has hit the right chords with its music which according to her now a days has become a tough job to crack. Katrina also stated that the way Zoya shows a story with its own unique style is really commendable and how she has always been a fan of Zoya’s work.

Apart from Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda the Archies which is promoted as teen musical comedy film also stars Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda in the lead roles. The film initially did fetch a lot of negativities for itself due to its casting. According to a section of people, the film screamed of nepotism. Be it Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda or Khushi Kapoor, the star kids has already faced the wrath of trolls.