The Archies, the big Bollywood launch vehicle of some of the most popular star kids is now streaming on OTT platform Netflix. Starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's sister and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, the very handsome looking Vedang Raina amongst others, the new movie had all eyes on it. Directed by Zoya Akhtar is another reason why the movie has garnered so much attention. The grand celeb screening and the rave reviews thereafter, further piqued interest. But from the outside, The Archies just looked like a Student Of The Year in a retro setting. So does The Archies match up to all the hype and hoopla? Do the young debutants manage to impress and strike a chord? Is it for someone who hasn’t read or known The Archie, the comic? Read BL's The Archies Movie Review to know all this and more to make the right decision for your next OTT binge watch.

Movie Review: The Archies

Cast: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi Dot, Vinay Pathak, Koel Puri, Tara Sharma, Alyy Khan amongst others

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Release Date: December 7, 2023

Streaming on: Netflix



Rating : 3.5 out of 5

What's The Archies all about?

The Archies is set in the 1960s, in a fictional town of Riverdale, somewhere near the beautiful hills of Mussoorie. A group of friends who are extremely close knit, hold each other through their different phases, and come of age as they hit 17. Veronica (Suhana Khan) is the diva who everyone looks up to, Betty (Khushi Kapoor) is the wise one, holding the group together, Archie (Agastya Nanda) is the fun loving, singing sensation and the candy of every girl’s eye but he cannot make up his mind about 'kiss kiss ko pyaar karoon'. Reggie (Vedang Raina) is the charming, intelligent, determined hunk while Jughead (Mihir Ahuja) is known to get worried easily but his love for food is insatiable. Dilton (Yuvraj Menda) and Ethel (Aditi Dot) are the ‘jaan’ and the creative geniuses of the group. Together they decide to stop the favourite hot spot, Green Park, of their town from getting ripped away for a luxurious hotel. How do they overcome all the challenges that come their way, while steering through their changing relationship dynamics is what The Archies is all about. Also Read - The Archies stars Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and more young brigade who are all set make stunning debut

What's Hot about The Archies?

The casting. It must have been a feat for sure to get the young debutantes work and look so effortless in an unconventional film. None of the young actors appear as if it this is their first time facing the big cameras, on a huge Bollywood movie set. Suhana as Veronica is so confident and natural. The elegance in her speech, demeanour, dance make it a delight to watch her. ‘Every one loves Betty Cooper’. You’d know this if you have been an Archie fan. And true to the OG story, the Betty here, played by Khushi is endearing. Her poise and grace stand out and it’s difficult to take eyes off her. Agastya Nanda has a very solid screen presence, just like his granddad and mamu Abhishek Bachchan. He is effortless as Archie Andrews and such a perfect fit for the role. Vedang Raina made it look that Reggie was made for him. He plays the role with full conviction and commands attention. Mihir is not a new name or face. He has a pleasant persona and the same helps him in his character here as Jughead. He is the comic relief and very cute. Talking about cuteness, Yuvraj Menda as Deltin will warm your hearts with his performance as someone who is smart and informed more than kids his age and yet someone who is secretly trying to understand and cope with his sexuality. Aditi Dot as Ethel is that perfect bestie who calls a spade a spade and perhaps the most headstrong kid in Archies’ gang. Zoya does get the casting right. Suhana, Agastya and Khushi are definitely here to stay and it will be interesting to see what they take up next. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor cannot stop showing baby Raha's pic to his friends; Neil Nitin Mukesh's reaction is pure love [Watch Video]

As is a common aspect of Akhtar’s films, the direction transports you to another world, a different era too in this case, while keeping you engaged throughout. The Archies is emotional, entertaining and zesty. It promises to be a musical, and while the songs may not stay on your lips after you have seen it, the songs and their settings are pleasant. The choreography is beautiful and the talented young cast makes it all the more visually appealing. The movie is sweet and warm, just like that cup of hot chocolate, making it a perfect winter watch. It is time for Christmas and New Year and there is cheer in the air and The Archies provides that much needed break from all the blood soaked, violence filled crime movies and series out there. Watching Archie and his gang from the class of 1964 is totally worth it. They are vibrant, happy, and vivacious and their vibe will rub onto you. And yes, if you haven't read The Archie or know none of the characters, you have nothing to worry. You can still watch and enjoy this Zoya Akhtar directorial.

What's Not?

For a musical, there is not even one song that stays with you. And this is a little more disheartening since this is a Zoya Akhtar movie. Her films have given us some amazing, evergreen songs in the past. What surprises more is that the film also has Farhan Akhtar attached in the creative process and the cast boasts of some truly effortless dancers. The choreography has been bang on and there was a lot of scope to create a fully filmi retro song that would cut the clutter of the current music scene and stay with the young gen. But the movie missed on that in its aim to stay too focused on being anglicized.

Quick Verdict:

The Archies is the perfect winter watch. Christmas and New Year is round the corner and The Archies is an easy entertaining watch that you can enjoy with that hot chocolate. It comes as the much-needed breath of fresh air at a time when gore, violence and crime thrillers are ruling the big screens and the OTT space. The young star kids and the other actors have done a great job and their performances are a delight to watch.