The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt sharpen the film’s realism while keeping it relevant

The Devil Wears Prada 2 review: Directed by David Frankel, the film features Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt in key roles. Is the sequel as powerful and impactful as the much-loved The Devil Wears Prada? Read on to get the answer.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt sharpen the film’s realism while keeping it relevant

Director: David Frankel

Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux

The opening sequence of The Devil Wears Prada 2 drops the viewers straight into chaos. What we get is no slow build, just instant crisis. The entire journalism world is falling apart. As Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway) says, it is all about “layoffs, downsizing, consolidation”. Yes, it is messy, honest and extremely painful. Without even wasting a second, the director David Frankel throws us straight into the real world - where the industry is in chaos and stability has vanished. Unfortunately, all of this is happening during a prestigious awards celebrating great reporting. New York Vanguard’s Andy Sachs is at the awards ceremony, nominated for her 'Heart of the City' stories. She even bags the award. However, instead of looking happy, Andy says, “I know I look shocked sad, instead of shocked happy.” Then she explains that’s because she and other “award-winning professionals just got fired by text”. It hits hard. She adds, “We understand journalism is changing but it’s still devastating when something like this happens”. Andy sums it up bluntly - their parent company is taking a $500 million write-down. Hence, in technical terms, they’re “toast”. It’s something a lot of people will relate to, and the way the film shows it feels pretty real and convincing.

Celebration is also ruined for Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), who attends a glamorous event looking calm as ever in a dramatic red gown. But even she’s dealing with a scandal. Runway backed a brand called SpeedFash that turned out to be shady. “So we are the villains du jour. Served up red, piping hot,” Miranda rues. With Runway advertisers like Tiffany, Fendi, and Bulgari starting to pull away, everything begins to get complex, and the only question they are left with is how do they fix this?

The first 7 minutes of The Devil Wears Prada 2 is sufficient to understand where the story is headed and how its main characters - Andrea Sachs and Miranda Priestly - deal with the chaos they are thrown into. Both are determined, but still have different approach to handle it. While Andy can’t hold back her tears thinking of other colleagues who are fired, Miranda stays completely composed and deals with the predicament she is in - like a pro.

The Devil Wears Prada 2's first half feels real

The first half of The Devil Wears Prada 2 really pulls you in. It feels real. It explains just how messy modern journalism is. It isn't just about shrinking budgets, but also constant pressure, and the need to get more numbers. Miranda Priestly is as ruthless as ever. Her decisions feel cold. However, they are also necessary. It is fun to see how Sasha Barnes (Lucy Liu) - a private and high-society figure - mistakes Miranda Priestly for Andy, and lauds her writing for having more “gravitas and actual point of view.” It’s hilarious to watch Miranda's expression, as it becomes a huge win for Andy.

To be honest, Andy still wants Miranda's validation. But she just doesn't hope for it, she works nonstop to earn it. The tension between Miranda and Andy works. But what really wins hearts is when Miranda lauds her efforts. One of the best moment that comes from the shifting dynamic between Andy and Miranda right before the intermission. This is when Miranda tells Andy about the new role as Global Head of Content, and appreciates her, “I always knew you’d end up doing something great.” But of course, things don’t remain steady.

The Devil Wears Prada 2's second half focuses on power shifts

The second half of The Devil Wears Prada 2 comparatively quick. This is where things really hit. Everything becomes about power and survival. With Miranda Priestly has to adapt to the methods of new regime. Budgets get cut. People who've been associated with the magazine for over 5 years appear "too expensive". Everyone focuses on just EBITDA and Runway begins to emerge as a different place. At the same time, Andy Sachs does everything to change things. Who bends? Who breaks? Who wins? Second half gives you all answers.

Andy-Miranda' dynamic is both sharp and brutal

The best parts of The Devil Wears Prada 2 are the sequences where Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs share the screen. Tension between them is just so good. Their first meeting says a lot. Miranda finds it tough to recognize Andy, whom Nigel Kipling (Stanley Tucci) refers to as “one of the Emilys”. This still proves that Miranda always saw people as interchangeable unless they proved otherwise. Andy is hired by the CEO Irv to control the narrative around the whole Speedfash scandal and help restore credibility. However, Miranda makes Andy feel like she was responsible for Ashley (the writer of SpeedFash story) getting fired. Miranda is even more cutting, observant and weirdly precise when she takes a dig at Andy’s “trudge”.

Miranda-Andy’s second meeting sharpens the power dynamic even further. Outside Emily Charlton’s office, Andy Sachs questions how Miranda could take direction from Emily. Miranda quickly cuts through the confusion with brutal clarity. Miranda reminds Andy that without advertisers, there is no Runway. What follows next is a calculated dismantling of Andy’s position, with Miranda saying “Let’s be clear. You didn’t earn this job. I didn’t hire you. You are a CEO’s latest whim. And all I need to do is to bide my time until you fail. And you will. Fail.”

Miranda doesn't acknowledge Andy's efforts even though her article pulled Runway out of a crisis. Even though her article is appreciated by many, Miranda ignores her - even in meetings. On being interrupted by Andy, Miranda asks, “Did anyone read the piece?” And what follows next is Miranda summing up her standards. "You’re here to write and edit features that people actually read. And when that happens, you may interrupt a meeting." Isn't that the classic Miranda we adore? She is always brutal and clear about the benchmark for what success looks like.

Andy Sachs refuses to trade integrity for access and power

What really stands out about Andy Sachs is how she remains firm about her perspective on credible journalism and editorial integrity. She’s even looked down upon by Miranda's assistant Amari at Runway. There’s a disconnect, and this becomes clear in a subtle moment with Amari (Simone Ashley) giving Andy a look when she casually mentions that she gave away Chanel collection because it felt “too much” for a newsroom.

Then comes that biting line - “This is you” - as Andy is given her cabin. But is it really one? No! For what she is given is a cramped and forgotten room. It is filled with books, trash and no proper place to sit. Andy is also told that it's not even Ashley’s office. This makes it feel intentional. It is almost like Miranda Priestly is quietly putting Andy in her place. Miranda gives Andy this space to show how she’s perceived - irrelevant - in the glossy world of fashion.

Have things changed at Runway?

What also keeps viewers invested in The Devil Wears Prada 2 is seeing how Runway has evolved - both for better and worse. What adds real stakes to the story is Runway's shift from a powerful print magazine to a digital-first brand. Runway now reflects the reinvention, but also the uncertainty of modern media, which makes the film even more relevant. Nigel - the only person on Andy’s side - gives her the reality check no one else does: Runway isn’t really a magazine anymore. “We still have a book, but practically nobody buys it.” Instead, everything has gone digital. He says, “We are stream-able. We are in the ether”, and reduced to content that “people scroll past whilst they pee.” It’s funny, but also cynical.

In another small but telling moment, Miranda is shown struggling as she hangs up her own coat. Reason? HR complaints that compelled her to stop throwing it at assistants. What really wins hearts in the scene is Andy's expression. Andy's comment, “Some things have changed,” may appear dry and understated, is important enough to make the moment stick.

Meryl Streep stays sharp in every scene

Meryl Streep never loses the edge

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly doesn't need dramatic moments to own a scene. A look, a pause and a line is enough to do it. There’s control in everything she does. Even when Miranda is under pressure, Meryl plays her part with quiet authority. It is easy to feel the power, and the cracks beneath it. Her ability to strike a balance is what makes the performance so impactful. As Miranda, Meryl is intimidating, and fascinating. But she is also oddly human.

Honestly, every time she’s on screen, it’s hard to look anywhere else. In one of the most crucial sequences with Andrea and Emily, Miranda shows the power she carries. She can make anyone cry without even raising her voice. Emily's dialogue "Runway is practically a religion and it needs to be protected" remains crucial because of what follows next. Miranda doesn't sugarcoat anything when she calls Emily a "vendor" not a "visionary". Miranda's iconic quote "That's all" says everything to Emily. It is fun how easily Miranda shifts her focus to something equally important when she looks at Andy and says "I hope you are not wearing that for dinner tonight". Miranda knows how to prioritise what matters in that moment. That’s what makes her so compelling and powerful. She’s not just impactful for the sake of it. Miranda is sharp, focused, and invested in her work.

Anne Hathaway balances emotion and control

In a key moment, Andy and Miranda finally come together to decide to “show the world what they can do” as a team. Andy's dialogue "We will" sums up where things land for her. She’s come a long way, so much so that she actually gets Miranda to thank her and to wake her up from usual way of thinking. Anne makes Andy and all her achievements real and relatable. She isn't just a reliable editor, but also a trustworthy friend to Emily Charlton, making her believe that she is iconic. Andy is also a supportive boss who helps her assistant do well in career. Anne strikes a balance between emotion and control, and still feels things deeply. This is evident in moments where she almost breaks.

Final Take

When The Devil Wears Prada hit theatres two decades ago, it was an instant hit with women. Even if they weren't much into fashion, they loved the gorgeous outfits and unforgettable characters - Meryl Streep’s cold Miranda, Stanley Tucci’s witty Nigel, Emily Blunt’s stylish Emily, and Anne Hathaway’s relatable Andy. The sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, keeps that charm alive, but it is less sharp and more kind. It features new faces including Simone Ashley who shines as the new “Emily,” while Kenneth Branagh is charming despite a limited role as Miranda’s husband. Watch it because you love Meryl Streep and Andy Sachs. That's all!

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

