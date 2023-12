The Freelancer The Conclusion starring Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher amongst others starts streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar today (December 15). The first part of the thriller web series ended at a cliffhanger, with Mohit Raina's character Avinash being on a mission to bring back his now-dead best friend's (Sushant Singh) daughter from an ISIS-controlled area in Syria. The first part was all about how Alia (Kashmira Pardeshi) got married and was conned and manipulated by her husband and in laws and taken to Syria. While all the members in her new family are completely brainwashed and have sworn their lives to the cause of the ISIS, Alia wants out. She is a smart girl and doesn't give up hope. Hiding a phone from her in-laws, she establishes connection with her mother (Ayesha Raza) and Avinash chachu (Mohit). Avinash is a former cop who was forced to drop off duty due to unfortunate circumstances. He is now using his training and skills in his work as The Freelancer who is a mercenary for hire. He promises Aliya to hang in there and that he will definitely take her out. How he plans and plots and carries out this much dangerous rescue operation along with his friends, who are also as braveheart and trained like him, is what forms the second part of The Freelancer The Conclusion.

The Freelancer The Conclusion Web Series Review



Rating : 3 out of 5

What's hot

If you are looking for the perfect crime thriller without an overdose of blood, gore and violence, The Freelancer is definitely something that should be on your OTT binge list. The Mohit Raina starrer wins big on story and will keep you hooked to the screens. Though each episode is upwards of 45 minutes, it does not drag at any point. The Freelancer is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and as with any content that releases on this platform, it boasts of great production value and cinematography. The action scenes, to the recreation of ISIS controlled Syria, everything looks realistic and visually spectacular. The Freelancer also boasts of an ensemble cast and all actors do justice to the characters given to them. There is no attempt to drag any scene to give undue attention to any character and that majorly helps in maintaining the flow of events and keeping the screenplay tight. Mohit Raina is impeccable in his role as a cop turned mercenary who is battling an equally explosive matter in his personal life as he is on the field. He is also hurting due to an incident in the past from which he hasn't been able to move on. Be it at moments when he is determined to go to any lengths to bring back Alia while also worrying about the various 'What ifs... ' or his scenes with wife (Manjari Fadnnis) where he tries to calm her down and control her while feeling vulnerable himself, or the conviction with which he deals with CIA and Indian intelligence to make his plan a success, he shines in every scene. After a great outing in Mumbai Diaries Season 2, Mohit once again delivers impeccable performance here. His dishy and dashing looks make it all the more difficult to take eyes off him. While Manjari doesn't have much to do, the scene where they both decide to move on from what happened in their married life and their son, and finally find a closure is heartbreaking. Anupam Kher is perfect in his small yet impactful role as the guiding force for Mohit's character. Karishma Pardeshi as Alia is at the centre of The Freelancer and she is great in all her scenes, bringing out the emotions of fear, vulnerability and hope effortlessly.

What's not

The Freelancer really tests your patience and makes you wait for the final rescue operation. And when it finally does happen, it looks like a cakewalk. After keeping you at the edge of the seat of what when and how of Avinash will bring back Alia, the rescue operation itself is a big letdown. Also, after Alia and Avinash unite, there is no moment of attachment or emotional breakdown between them. For Avinash this was a personal cause but the post rescue scenes made it look as if he was just on a job. Even Alia, who lost her father while she was away in Syria, has now only Avinash as a father figure and yet there was no time spent on giving them some moments to bond and bask in this triumph.

Verdict

The Freelancer is not without flaws but it is riveting enough and is laced by amazing performances by the well-assembled cast to make it worth your time.