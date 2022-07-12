Dhanush is all set to make his Hollywood debut with The Gray Man which is directed by Russo Brothers, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. The movie stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead roles, and it will be getting a limited release in theatres on 15th July 2022 and the film will premiere on Netflix on 22nd July 2022. Recently, a screening of The Gray Man was held and a lot of international critics watched the film, and they are super impressed with Dhanush’s performance in the movie. Also, not just the performance but they are also praising the actor for his answers during the press conference. Also Read - From Rs 119 crore home to vintage motorcycle: Ranveer Singh and his most expensive purchases ever

A critic tweeted, ".@Russo_Brother' #TheGrayMan has unrelenting, well-constructed action sequences. Battle of wits, bullets & brawn. Ryan Gosling & @ChrisEvans share excellent repartee (and sleazebag facial hair!). Ana de Armas is badass & beauty. Dhanush's scenes are ruthless & sharp." Check out the other tweets below…

.@Russo_Brother’ #TheGrayMan has unrelenting, well-constructed action sequences. Battle of wits, bullets & brawn. Ryan Gosling & @ChrisEvans share excellent repartee (and sleazebag facial hair!). Ana de Armas is badass & beauty. Dhanush’s scenes are ruthless & sharp. pic.twitter.com/aYNmxGpLkg — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) July 11, 2022

Dhanush rocked! Very intimidating, excellent screen presence. In the Q&A after he was super charming. He nailed it, would like to see him return if there’s a sequel. — Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) July 11, 2022

#TheGrayMan was Top Notch - High Octane - Action scene after scene. @RyanGosling and @ChrisEvans are electric together and the banter is too good! Great features from #AnaDeArmas and @dhanushkraja who completely stole the show. Netflix and @Russo_Brothers best yet. pic.twitter.com/A2KyCbRahh — herza (@Sinister5ive) July 11, 2022

@dhanushkraja & #JuliaButters are also an standout on #TheGrayMan — Jana N Nagase - Jana On Camera (@janaoncamera) July 11, 2022

A couple of days ago, The Gray Man was trending on Twitter and was the reason behind it. A poster featuring the actor was placed at an international theatre and his fans were very happy about it, and they were calling him a 'global star'.

We are sure after such amazing reviews for his performance in the film, fans of Dhanush are now eagerly waiting to watch the movie.