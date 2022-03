The Kashmir Files: Varun Dhawan reviews Vivek Agnihotri's film; calls it one of the most hard-hitting movies ever made

Right now everyone is hailing and going gaga over The Kashmir Files. Ever since the film has released it has been receiving accolades across the globe. People who have watched the film cannot stop praising the performances and the content of the film. Bollywood celebs like , went all out and praised the film. And now had shared his review on the film. After watching The Kashmir Files he took to his Instagram stories and called the film hard-hitting. He wrote, One of the most hard-hitting films ever made with incredible performances. Every technician has excelled. deserves all the awards", and he gave a huge thumbs up to the entire star cast and filmmaker . Earlier Kangana Ranaut hailed the film by calling it Bollywood ke saare aap dhul gaye, " "Itni achi film banayi hai inhone ki Bollywood ke paap dho diye (They have made such a great movie that Bollywood's all sins have been washed away)." Also Read - The Kashmir Files: 'Not being able to promote on The Kapil Sharma Show has been a huge loss', feels Darshan Kumaar [Exclusive]

She also slammed the on drop silence of Bollywood members over the film during the initial time of the release, " Please notice the pin-drop silence in the film industry about #thekashmirfiles not just content even its business is exemplary... investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year. It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post-pandemic, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audiences to the theatres, 6 am shows in multiplexes are full it`s unbelievable!!!" Bollywoodlife also spoke exclusively with Darshan Kumaar who is an integral part of the film and is right now winning hearts where he said that he was ashamed to not know this truth of Kashmiri Pandits and has played the character with utmost honesty.