The Kerala Story is a hot topic of discussion currently. The film has been mired in controversy ever since its teaser was released. Starring Adah Sharma the film is helmed by Sudipto Sen. There were a lot of people who objected to the film's release and demanded a ban. The matter went up to Supreme Court which refused to entertain a petition challenging the film board certification granted to the movie. It is one of those films that will be remembered either for its brave and bold content, or the massive backlash it received. But keeping the controversy aside, here's the full review of the film.

The Kerala Story Movie Review

Cast: , Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, Pranay Pachauri, Pranav Misshra, and more

Director: Sudipto Sen

Producer: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Release date: May 5, 2023

Where to Watch: Theatres

What is it about?

The Kerala Story revolves around four girls Shalini (Adah Sharma), Gitanjali (Siddhi Idnani), Nimah (Yogita Bihani), and Asifa (Sonia Balani). They are all roomates as they are studing in a nursing school in Kerala. The focus is on Shalini while Asifa has a hidden agenda - To get these naive girls converted to Islam. They are then forced to join ISIS and it is a traumatic journey since then. The film has Shalini narrating the backstory of how and why she was radicalised and what she went through.

What's hot?

It is a very sensitive topic that needs to be handled with care. Director Sudipto Sen has got his intent right. The heart is in the right place and the film manages to evoke the sense of trauma and fright that makes one connect with the characters. Adah Sharma sure has shined the brightest in the film. One can easily say that is among her career best performances so far. She gets into the skin of Shalini and leaves a touching performance. From her Malayali accent to holding onto the innocence of her character - Adah Sharma has done a fair job. The other girls do their best to support the film with their decent acting chops. The movie keeps one hooked since the beginning with some traumatic scenes making one gasp. The film has quite a few touching scenes that one will remember for days.

What's not?

Some of the scenes are quite gory and it could be hard to simply sit and watch. While the subject was dealt with sensitivity in majority of scenes, some dialogues were far-fetched to be ever said by a human. The background score of the film does not seem to be in-sync with the theme of the film as it does not fit in well with the mood of The Kerala Story. Though the film is claimed to be based on true events, it does not give the timeline of the occurrence of these events and that blurs the line between reality and fiction.

BL Verdict

The Kerala Story is not for faint hearted. The film deals with a very complex subject and must be noted that it can get very disturbing for many. It is a though-provoking film if watched without any biases.