Amazon Prime Video's series The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power has started streaming on the OTT platform today. The first two episodes of the Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Robert Aramayo starrer have been released. It is said to be one of the most expensive television series ever made. Well, the trailer had grabbed everyone's attention, and for the promotions in India, the OTT platform roped in Hrithik Roshan. Well, the audience has been excited to watch the show, so, here's what netizens have to say about it.

Well, netizens are impressed with The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power. They are praising the first two episodes and calling it a 'gorgeous show'. The netizens are also excited about the upcoming episodes of the series. Check out the tweets below…

Really liking #TheLordOfTheRings : #TheRingsofPower so far! It's beautiful and I'm finding all characters interesting for a beginning of a story. #TheLordOfTheRingsTheRingsOfPower — Sound Cocoon ? (@ABrandNewName_) September 2, 2022

Ok, ok. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is insanely beautiful and ambitious. I’m definitely looking forwards to seeing the rest of the series. The attention to detail is *chef’s kiss* — televised_mind (@televisedmind84) September 2, 2022

First 2 episodes of #RingsOfPower #TheLordOfTheRingsTheRingsOfPower where fantastic and I’m totally invested. May have to binge watch the movies over Labor Day weekend. pic.twitter.com/E7BM9NDWUA — Goblin Slayer ? needs food badly (@Pilgrimzero77) September 2, 2022

While the first two episodes have received such a great response, it will be interesting to see if the other episodes will be able to impress the netizens out not. Let’s wait and watch.

Reportedly, Amazon Prime Video has decided to have five seasons of the series. However, they are yet to green-light the upcoming seasons.