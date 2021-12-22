The Matrix Resurrections has hit the big screens in India today. It stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson, Jada Pinkett Smith, and our very own Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra. The movie is the fourth instalment in The Matrix film series. It was premiered in Toronto, Canada on 16th December 2021, and today it releases in theatres in other countries, and it will also stream digitally in the United States on HBO Max. Well, the reviews of the film are out, and here’s what people on social media have to say about the movie… Also Read - Priyanka Chopra FINALLY reacts to dropping Jonas from her name and the divorce rumours that followed
From critics, the movie has received mixed reviews, but netizens are liking it. Some are calling the film a nostalgia trip and some have said that it’s worth a watch. Check out the tweets below… Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan all set for Bollywood debut; Hema Malini reacts to minister's nasty 'cheeks' remark and more
A couple of days ago, on the premiere night, Priyanka had posted on Instagram, "What a night! The Matrix premiere! Also @luxurylaw brought it! The colors of my dress are an ode to my character in the film, Sati. I can’t wait for all of you to meet her!! So proud of this cast and crew. What an honour. Thank you Lana. @TheMatrixMovie #MatrixResurrections." Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS takes over Twitter after latest photoshoots, Spider-Man No Way Home shatters box-office records, Harry Potter Return To HOGWARTS trailer is out and more
