Resurrections has hit the big screens in India today. It stars , Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson, , and our very own Desi Girl, . The movie is the fourth instalment in The Matrix film series. It was premiered in Toronto, Canada on 16th December 2021, and today it releases in theatres in other countries, and it will also stream digitally in the United States on HBO Max. Well, the reviews of the film are out, and here's what people on social media have to say about the movie…

From critics, the movie has received mixed reviews, but netizens are liking it. Some are calling the film a nostalgia trip and some have said that it's worth a watch. Check out the tweets below…

Watched #TheMatrixResurrections last evening! Loved the Meta commentary on Pop Culture. The nostalgia factor is high. This one asks some pertinent questions in its own way. A spiritual sequel to the first Matrix. I loved it #TheMatrixMoviePremiere @WarnerBrosIndia @ComicConIndia pic.twitter.com/lNxYhbG37Y — Alok Sharma (@toonfactory) December 22, 2021

Watched #TheMatrixResurrections last evening. Fantastic movie. Definitely worth watching in the theater. Do watch the earlier ones before this if you've not seen them. Thank you for having me there @WarnerBrosIndia ?✌? pic.twitter.com/EftkUd24iz — Mihir Joshi (@mihirjoshimusic) December 22, 2021

The last 30 minutes of the Matrix Resurrections are the most sustained stretch of beauty probably ever screened in an American multiplex?? — helmet girl (@sbodrojan) December 21, 2021

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS feels like only a movie that Lana Wachowski could make and I mean that as a high compliment. Easily one of the most visually interesting blockbusters I’ve seen recently and joyously plays with the endless sequels we endure. Can’t wait to see it again. — Max Covill (@mhcovill) December 17, 2021

A couple of days ago, on the premiere night, Priyanka had posted on Instagram, "What a night! The Matrix premiere! Also @luxurylaw brought it! The colors of my dress are an ode to my character in the film, Sati. I can't wait for all of you to meet her!! So proud of this cast and crew. What an honour. Thank you Lana. @TheMatrixMovie #MatrixResurrections."