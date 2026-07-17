The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon turn Homer's timeless classic into the epic Hollywood has been waiting for

The Odyssey Review: The Odyssey isn't just restricted to being an epic adventure. Read on to know how Christopher Nolan uses Homer's timeless story as a tool to question the concept of heroism, honor and war.

The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon turn Homer's timeless classic into the epic Hollywood has been waiting for

The Odyssey

Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita N’yongo, Zendaya, Samantha Morton

Rating: 4/5

Christopher Nolan directing The Odyssey is clearly a perfect match. Those who have watched his previous films would agree that most of the protagonists in Christopher Nolan’s films share the same emotional core. From Cobb in Inception to Cooper in Interstellar, and even Oppenheimer - every male character isn’t just brilliant but also deeply flawed. While each of them take on impossible missions, those journeys keep them away from the people they adore, and care for. And Odysseus (Matt Damon) is the blueprint for all of them. His 10-year-long and painful journey back to Ithaca, and wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway), works well in consonance with the kind of emotional stories Christopher Nolan has invariably shown interest in.

The Odyssey is based on Homer's nearly 3,000-year-old Greek epic, a poem that's often referred to as the foundation of Western literature. For his adaptation, Christopher Nolan turns to Emily Wilson's acclaimed 2017 translation. For the unversed, Emily is the first woman to translate the poem into English. Rather than adapting every episode, Nolan ensures his focus remains on the story's most incredible moments. He boils each sequence down to its emotional heart, so the film appears leaner, focused, and still remain personal.

The encounter with the Cyclops Polyphemus (Bill Irwin) isn’t just a monster set piece. It emerges as a reflection of the violence which is an offshoot of war. The manner in which Circe (Samantha Morton) turns Odysseus' men into pigs has also been handled differently. It doesn’t appear as a simple fantasy. Instead, Nolan lays emphasis on the disturbing horror of the transformation. The result isn’t just unforgettable, but also unsettling.

What is interesting to note is how, the movie's biggest adrenaline rush doesn't even come from The Odyssey. Instead, Nolan takes inputs from Virgil's Aeneid to recreate the legendary Trojan Horse sequence. Honestly speaking, it’s breathtaking. Nolan doesn’t build tension by resorting to CGI spectacle, instead, he does it through silence and precision. It is nerve-racking to see how Odysseus and his soldiers that are trapped inside the wooden horse for days are compelled to stay still even as they have unimaginable filth to endure. The sequence plays like a perfectly planned and executed heist, and would instantly draw your thoughts to the opening bank robbery in The Dark Knight. Reason? Every move is carefully calculated and every second is crucial.

As expected, Nolan avoids CGI wherever possible, and the impact of it is stunning and powerful. For instance the sequences wherein Polyphemus takes on Odysseus and his men is an incredible piece of craftsmanship. Similarly, while the grotesque prosthetics during the Circe sequence make the transformations feel real, but in a disturbing way. Honestly speaking, Nolan has to be lauded for the precision with which he lets the film's biggest visual achievement lie in different creatures he creates and the nature.

The sea too is a character in its own right. Hoyte van Hoytema's breathtaking 70mm cinematography turns Homer's famous "wine-dark sea" into something both beautiful and terrifying. It is an unconquerable, life-threatening barrier and a huge, divine realm controlled by Poseidon. Even in broad daylight, everything appears hostile and lonely. Nolan constantly reminds the viewers how much time Odysseus begins to lose and moves farther from his family, and every wave feel like another year slipping away. This scary atmosphere reaches its peak Odysseus finally enters the underworld. This is where spirits of fallen warriors move in absolute emptiness. It's one of the director's most visually unforgettable sequences. quietly suggesting that the greatest punishment isn't pain—it's realizing far too late that the glory you fought for meant absolutely nothing.

Even as Odysseus spends his time combating monsters and gods, life back home (in Ithaca) continues without him. Odysseus' son Telemachus (Tom Holland) may not remember him much, but he is still idolized. Despite not sharing a genuine connection, Telemachus' admiration for Odysseus stays which is largely rooted in duty. Anne Hathaway makes sure all eyes are on her as she delivers the film's most emotional sequences as Penelope.

Even as she plays the patient wife waiting for Odysseus' return, Anne Hathaway gives Penelope remarkable strength and emotional complexity. In Odysseus' absence, she rules Ithaca alone for years. Nonetheless, she is underestimated by not only the arrogant suitors, but also her own son. Robert Pattinson is slimy as Antinous, the most manipulative suitor. Her emotional sequences with Odysseus not only puts forth her calm exterior but also the years of frustration, loneliness and quiet rage pent up inside her.

Matt Damon delivers one of the strongest performances of his career as Odysseus. His intense performance as a battle-worn and emotionally conflicted king grounds the film's epic scale. Odysseus isn't a flawless hero. This can be well understood by how his pride results in massive killings. He ignores wise advice and warnings from Athena (Zendaya), and get his men caught in disasters that could have been avoided only if he didn't feel the need to prove a point. The film constantly reminds us that many of Odysseus' greatest tragedies are entirely self-inflicted. Tom Holland gives his most dramatic performance so far as Telemachus. He is convincing as he shows his character's growth from a young man into a capable leader. But gets overshadowed by the veteran cast.

The rest of the supporting cast including Zendaya, Jovan Adepo, Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, Will Yun Lee, Logan Marshall-Green, Elliot Page, James Remar, and Travis Scott, Jon Bernathal, Bill Irwin, Lupita Nyong’o, Hamesh Patel, Benny Safdie, and Charize Theron do complete justice to their parts. In the end, The Odyssey isn't just restricted to being an epic adventure. Nolan uses Homer's timeless story as a tool to question the concept of heroism, honor and war. The Trojan War is seen as a destructive conflict driven by ego and pride rather than a victory.

In the end, The Odyssey isn't just restricted to being an epic adventure. Nolan uses Homer's timeless story as a tool to question the concept of heroism, honor and war. The Trojan War isn't interpreted as a victory, but seen as a destructive conflict driven by ego. By the time The Odyssey ends, it is clear that Nolan doesn't make the mythology look like a simple heroic adventure. Instead, he delves deeper and brings to the viewers the pain, and sacrifice hidden behind the legends. So while The Odyssey respects Homer’s original story, Nolan brings a fresh perspective and makes the classic tale feel powerful for today’s audience.

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