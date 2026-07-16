The Odyssey Review: Matt Damon anchors Christopher Nolan's magnificent retelling of Homer's classic

The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan delivers a visually stunning epic led by Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway, but a few casting choices hold it back.

The Odyssey review

Director: Christopher Nolan

Starring: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page

Runtime: 172 mins (2hr 52mins)

Rating: 3.5 stars

The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated movie, The Odyssey, based on Homer's Greek epic written in 8th century BCE, will officially hit the theatres on July 17, tomorrow. Ahead of its global release, a special screening of the movie was held in Mumbai on July 9. Before jumping into the review, let me give you a peek at the story plot. Nolan's epic film focuses on Odysseus, portrayed by Matt Damon, as he struggles to return to his kingdom of Ithaca after the Trojan War. His journey stretches across a decade, taking him through encounters with mythical creatures, powerful gods, terrifying monsters and countless temptations that test both his strength and resolve.

Back home, his son Telemachus (Tom Holland) starts on a quest of his own to track down his missing father. With Ithaca in a rough spot, threatened by a crew of ambitious suitors, led by Antinous (Robert Pattinson), Telemachus is hoping to bring the family back together and return the proper king to the throne. Meanwhile, Penelope (Anne Hathaway) keeps on waiting, with unwavering faith, like it’s the only thing keeping her steady.

First Thoughts on Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Whenever Christopher Nolan announces a new film, expectations automatically go through the roof. And The Odyssey is not an exception. From the first scene, I was completely blown away. From a pure cinematic point of view, this is easily one of the most spectacular films of 2026. The scale is massive, the visuals are unforgettable, and several sequences genuinely left me in awe.

Performances that bring the story to life

As stunning as the visuals are, The Odyssey wouldn’t have worked nearly as well without its cast. The emotional heart of the film rests on Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway, and all three deliver some of the strongest performances of their careers.

Matt Damon is outstanding as Odysseus. He doesn’t just play him as a fearless warrior but as a deeply flawed man haunted by the consequences of his own choices. Damon brings real sincerity to the character’s internal struggles, making every victory and every loss feel deeply personal.

Tom Holland keeps surprising everyone with how much he’s grown as an actor. Far from his Spider-Man days, he plays Telemachus with maturity, quiet strength, and emotional depth. His scenes with Damon are some of the film’s most memorable moments and really show how far he’s come.

Anne Hathaway is phenomenal as Penelope. She brings elegance, resilience, and quiet emotional power to a woman who holds her kingdom together for years while never losing hope that her husband will return. It’s the kind of performance that deserves serious awards talk, and she could easily find herself in the Best Supporting Actress conversation at the Oscars.

Robert Pattinson really does leave this strong, sort of lingering impression as Antinous the cunning one, and somehow that makes the whole story feel like it has a genuinely gripping villain, even after the scene ends.

In the supporting cast, Himesh Patel really stands out as Eurylochus, the loyal second in command for Odysseus. His performance quietly adds emotional weight to the crew’s journey. James Remar is also excellent as the blind prophet Tiresias, and he brings wisdom along with compassion to one of the film's key moments; it lands well. Charlize Theron makes the most of her limited screen time as Calypso, while Zendaya brings grace and authority as Athena whenever she appears.

What works and what doesn't for The Odyssey

There’s no doubt that the film’s biggest strength is its visual storytelling. Nolan takes a story that’s over 3,000 years old and turns it into something grand, immersive, and emotionally engaging for today’s audiences. Several sequences are nothing short of spectacular. The Trojan War unfurls with a breathtaking kind of scale, while Odysseus’s encounter with the Cyclops is, honestly, one of the most thrilling moments in the film. Even the climax, though a bit more restrained, still lands powerfully, largely because of the emotional buy-in that’s built up over time.

However, the film is also not free of flaws. One of the major turn-offs for me was the casting of Lupita Nyong'o as Helen. Although she is a brilliant actress, for those who have read Homer's Iliad or its other adaptations, where Helen is described as the world's most beautiful woman, I believe they won't be able to relate to her as Helen of Troy. Helen is portrayed as an extraordinary beauty who played a central role in triggering the legendary Trojan War. I don't want to sound wrong, but Lupita doesn't appear so enchantingly powerful as Helen described in various texts and adaptations.

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