The Tomorrow War movie review: Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski's futuristic romp is terrific fun, even though we've seen better versions of humans vs. aliens

OTT Film: The Tomorrow War

The Tomorrow War Cast: Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J. K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson and Edwin Hodge

The Tomorrow War Director: Chris McKay

The Tomorrow War Director: Chris McKay

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether The Tomorrow War is worth your time? Scroll down for a quick gist of the positives and negatives of my The Tomorrow War review...

The world-building of The Tomorrow War is spot on – a must for any larger-than-life sci-fi movie. The plot is also well thought out and executed with a decent amount of thought put into it. Yvonne Strahovski, J. K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson and Edwin Hodge are all first rate among the cast, but no prizes for guessing that it's a Chris Pratt show all the way and boy does our 'Star Lord' deliver, ably swapping his Guardians of the Galaxy gear for the simple garb of an average, American, family guy, and then the soldier's suit to combat aliens in the future.