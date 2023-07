Kajol debuted in the digital world with the latest web series The Trial now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Kajol plays a lawyer Nyonika Sengupta in the Indian adaptation of American drama series The Good Wife. It is another courtroom drama web series where the actress being a good wife fights for her husband Rajeev who is a judge. She returns to court after 13 years to lead a case of her husband after he is accused of sexual activities and jailed. Also, all his assets and bank accounts are ceased, and then comes his wife to the rescue despite being disappointed with the truth. The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha has received an ambivalent response from netizens. Also Read - The Trial web series review: Kajol is a delight in this courtroom drama that fails to do justice to the genre

The new legal web series has got netizens talking about it. People had expectations from The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha as it is an official remake of the most popular American series The Good Wife. Netizens have mixed reactions to it, for the cast and the story separate. While some are impressed with Kajol's stellar performance on the other hand they are disappointed with the web series. Kajol's acting has got netizens praising but they found the same old story being repeated. Some have also tagged it as a disaster of a series.

Netizens took to Twitter to share their reviews about The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha. One user claimed the web series is made only with one goal to defame men and requested to please stop this woke feminism. Another user questioned how an intern practicing law after 13 years wins a case while a pro lawyer would find it difficult. Kajol fans praised her performance. One user shared a clip of a scene and said that as an actor she ate it up.

The trial series is made with only one goal :- To defame the men please Stop this woke feminism #TheTrial #Feminism #wokefeminism pic.twitter.com/Tm8afmlQQa — Ankit Yaduvanshi (@AnkitYa66735219) July 13, 2023

Court cases are won and investigations are completed faster than maggi is made, by an intern who resumes law practice after 13 long years, and yet, somehow wins all her cases, something even a pro lawyer would find hard, in this disaster of a series.#TheTrial @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/qHjhtcLJDC — Oninthough G (@OninthoughG) July 13, 2023

Kajol is POWERHOUSE of acting in the first episode of #TheTrial, She Stands out in this Brilliantly adaptation of The Good Wife,

LOVED, LOVED LOVED IT!!!!!@Suparn @DisneyPlusHS @Banijayasia — Iwasamwill (@Iwasamwill) July 13, 2023

Okay I'm supposed to say something intellectual BUT MAN THE FIRST EPISODE OF #TheTrial !!! The Cast!! The direction!! The camera work!! The BGM!! The dialogues!!! The delivery!!! ?️?️ ?? everyone needs to have it on their weekend binge!! @itsKajolD @Suparn @Jisshusengupta pic.twitter.com/5toEdgHO7X — Star Crossed Era (@OfSrkajol) July 13, 2023

The Trial is a courtroom drama starring Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Alyy Khan, Gaurav Pandey and Sheeba Chaddha in lead roles. It is eight episodic series directed by Suparn Varma. The show is based on The Good Wife by Robert King and Michelle King. The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 14th July 2023.