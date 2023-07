The Trial starring Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta has released on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar today. It is a brand new web series added to the much popular court room drama genre. We have recently seen Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai starring Manoj Bajpayee, which was so riveting with impeccable performances, that it went from OTT to theatres. Does Kajol's The Trial turn out to be as engaging that it will hold you through the 8 episodes? Check out our The Trial review before you decide to invest your time in binge watching it this weekend. Also Read - Kajol faces heat from fans for using social media break for publicity of upcoming web series The Trial; 'Shame on Kajol' trends

The Trial Web series review

Cast: Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Alyy Khan, Gaurav Pandey, Sheeba Chaddha

Language: Hindi

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Director: Suparn Verma

Writer: Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal, Siddharth Kuma

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: 14th July, 2023

BL Verdict: 3 stars

What's it about?

Nyonika (Kajol) and her family of four, two daughters and husband Rajeev (Jisshu Sengupta) live the perfect life. Jisshu is a judge and he had been clear from the very start to use every opportunity that came his way to the best. He wants a bigger house, luxury cars, foreign trips. While he gets all that and more, he also gets exposed for asking for sexual favours as bribe. The Senguptas entire universe comes crashing when clips of Rajeev indulging in sexual activities start circulating on social media and news channels. He is jailed, all his assets and bank accounts ceased. With no way to fend for herself and her family, Nyonika goes back to work after 13 years. Good old friend Vishal (Alyy Khan) who heads one of the best law firms, comes in support. While Nyonika had been a top lawyer before she quit for marriage and kids, she has to now start afesh and prove herself. Slowly, case after case, she starts gaining her conviction and confidence back, defeats competition and cements her position in the company, while also rising in the eyes of people who judged her for her husband's misdeeds. But now, this new lawyer Nyonika, who doesn't lose a case, fight to get her husband out of jail?

Trending Now

Watch The Trail web series trailer

What's hot?

Kajol, Kajol and Kajol. The actress is one of finest we have and she's a delight to watch. Be it her time with family, in the court defending her clients or at the law firm, battling competition and petty politics, Kajol does justice to all the various facets of her character Nyonika Sengupta. What you though miss is her crackling laughter. But she proves that she is as good in a character that is vulnerable yet brave, helpless yet head strong. She brings out the emotions of a wife who has been wronged, who is being judged by her own family, and society for 'failing' to keep a check on her husband, with absolute finesse. The setting of the series also does justice to the genre, and is insync with the mood of the story. Jisshu Sengupta doesn't have much to do, Alyy, Sheeba, Kubbra look the part. The series tries to expose the workings of the legal system, the media trial that goes beyond the legal judgements, the emotional and mental effect this has on individuals involved, while lacing it with the dynamics of a high profile husband-wife who are in the middle of it.

What's not?

The writing fails the performers big time. While the cases are interesting and up your expectations on what happens next, the arguments in court are so juvenile that it will leave you exasperated as you move from one case to another, one episode to another. The drama, the emotion, the OTT arguments that are bare essentials of the court room genre are missing. The lack of depth in each of the various sub plots and the main plot itself is a big disappointment.

Verdict:

Watch it for Kajol, who doesn't falter even once in even one frame. The Trail will only make you wanting to see more of this brilliant actress. We will go with 3 stars.