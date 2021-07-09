The Vigil movie review: Old spooks in a new bottle that just about chills your spine

In orthodox Jewish culture, when someone dies, a family member or an individual from the Rabbi community, acts as a shomer, staging an all-night 'vigil' for the deceased, while reciting prayers from holy Jewish texts for the smooth transgression of the soul to the afterlife. When Yakov Ronen, who recently quit the Rabbi community after a personal tragedy, is tasked with doing so with the lure of some fast cash, little does he know what he's getting himself into.