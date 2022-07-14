The Warrior movie review: Ram shines on screen in this cop story; Adi Pinisetty wins hearts

Movie: The Warrior

The Warrior Cast: Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty, Adi Pinisetty

The Warrior Director: Linguswamy

Where to watch: In Theatres

Review by: Sarvepalli Bhawana

After a long wait, Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty and Adi Pinisetty’s The Warrior hit the screen today. Directed by Linguswamy, the film released in Telugu and Tamil languages and opened to positive reviews today. So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether The Warrior is worth your time? Scroll down for my full The Warrior movie review... Also Read - Ek Villain Returns actress Disha Patani’s latest appearance make fans question if she went under the knife; ‘What’s wrong with her face?’

Satya (Ram Pothineni) is a doctor by profession and is he is posted in Kurnool. One day at work, many children in the hospital die after running short of resources in the hospital. The reason behind this accident is Guru (Adi Pinisetty), who is the most-wanted goon and criminal in the town. When Satya raises voice against Guru, the latter revolts and bashes the former to hell. 2 years later, Satya makes a comeback as a cop to take revenge on Guru and put an end to crime in Kurnool city. Will justice see the light? Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Abhinav Shukla reveals the REAL reason why Rubina Dilaik is being voted for elimination from the show every time

What’s hot?

Ram’s previous film Red was a disaster at the box office and this one being a commercial entertainer, the actor has huge hopes on it. It is very much visible that he has given his best to the film. He nailed his performance as a cop and looks dashing in the uniform. Ram Pothineni is known to be a hero of ‘mass’ performances and once again, he lived up to the name and expectations of the audiences. Adi Pinisetty is one of the most bankable actors down the south and he is popular as a villain too. While he played a classy villain in Sarrainodu, he plays a cult villain in The Warrior and he is a visual delight. The producers left no stones unturned when it comes to the production quality of the film. It is rich in quality and the camera work is an asset to the film. Thanks to DOP Sujith. Devi Sri Prasad’s music took the film to a different level.

What’s not?

The film is entertaining in bits and pieces. Krithi Shetty has nothing much to do in the film when it comes to her character. The love track between the hero and the heroine is ok to watch. Linguswamy should have worked a little more on the script. There is definitely some lag here and there.

BL Verdict

On the whole, The Warrior is a one-time watch if you are looking for a commercial entertainer this weekend. I'm going with 2.5 out of 5 stars.