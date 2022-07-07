Finally, the wait is over! Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love And Thunder has hit the big screens in India today. The movie is the fourth Thor film and Chris Hemsworth returns in the titular role. Well, Marvel fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie. Natalie Portman returns to the franchise and she will be seen as Mighty Thor in the movie. The trailer of the film had impressed one and all, and it looks like the netizens are impressed with the movie as well. Also Read - After Salman Khan, his lawyer Hasti Mal Saraswat alleges death threat with 'Sidhu Moose Wala' like fate from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Thor: Love And Thunder has received a mixed response from the critics, but the movie is getting good reviews from the fans. A fan tweeted, “Another fun, action-packed chapter in Thor's long MCU journey. My expectations were exceeded. With perfect blend of comedy, character-driven stories and fantastic fight scenes, Thor Love and Thunder is one of the best movie in this phase.” Check out the tweets below… Also Read - Koffee with Karan 7: Ranveer Singh reveals wifey Deepika Padukone's mother found THIS aspect about him shocking and weird

After seeing Thor Love and Thunder, I can definitively say that it is one of the best looking MCU movies of all time pic.twitter.com/g65IJSbgm3 — Dawuud M ?? | The Mercenary Soon (@Dawuud_M_YT) July 6, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder SHORT REVIEW. Another fun, action-packed chapter in Thor's long MCU journey. My expectations were exceeded. With perfect blend of comedy, character-driven stories and fantastic fight scenes, Thor Love and Thunder is one of the best movie in this phase. pic.twitter.com/0m1wImetSI — 2 DREX 2 FURIOUS (@drreexxx_pt2) July 6, 2022

Well, the last two Marvel films, Spider-Man No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had done great business at the box office. Spider-Man No Way Home had collected Rs. 218.41 crore at the box office in India, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness minted Rs. 130 crore. Now, it will be interesting to see whether Thor: Love And Thunder will be able to beat the collection of these movies. Also Read - Thor Love And Thunder: Did Ajay Devgn take a dig at Chris Hemsworth for recreating his iconic bike stunt?