Thunivu Movie Review: Ajith Kumar's most awaited action thriller has been released in theatres and fans have managed to watch it on the first day, the first show and they have been sharing their reviews online. The film has won their hearts and fans are calling it a visual treat. Ajith Kumar's actions have left his fans impressed and they cannot stop raving about him. Ajith is seen in a slightly negative role in the first half and later in second half the transition of the actor and story has left the audience stunned, they are hailing Ajith as a great actor and want him to win the best ACTOR award already.

While leading lady of the film, Manju Warrier too has to done fantabulous work and she is the heart of the film, claim fans. Take a look at how fans are going gaga over Ajith's latest release Thunivu.

#Thunivu - Much needed message for the society ! Usage of #creditcard & #mutualfunds will see its damage for sure ! — Akshay (@AkshaySharon) January 10, 2023

#Thunivu Blockbuster ??? Pongal winner...?

Fully satisfied...?

Thank you... H.Vinoth ? — Viluppuram Run ???? (@Sri_1950) January 10, 2023

Thunivu : One man's clownism

Another man's boomerism AVPL ?? pic.twitter.com/mGKotouqcb — Chillax (@itz_chillax) January 11, 2023

#Thunivu [4/5] : 1st Half - Pure #AK Sambhavam.. 2nd Half - Banks Fraud Exposure#AK Vera level Verithanam.. Fans Semma treat..@ManjuWarrier4 is good.. Money angle for neutral audience.. Songs super visuals and Terrific action.. ? Dir #HVinoth ? Go for it! ? — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2023

The story of the film is based on bank frauds that is happening these days and the layman is connecting themselves with it.