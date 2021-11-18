Movie: Tick Tick Boom

Tick Tick Boom Cast: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, Robin de Jesus, Bradley Whitford, Judith Light, Joshua Henry

Tick Tick Boom Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Where to Watch: Netflix

Review by: Urmimala Banerjee

There might be many all over the world who may not have heard about Jonathan Larson. However, his tragic tale of becoming a cult figure from obscurity, and not being able to witness it, is one that can tug heartstrings. He has been an inspiration for many, including the director of Tick Tick Boom, Lin-Manuel Miranda. People who follow American Broadway know Miranda for the much acclaimed show, Hamilton. Tick Tick...Boom is his directorial debut. Lin-Manuel Miranda is a much decorated actor, singer, writer, playwright with a number of awards in his kitty, including the Pulitzer. Tick, Tick....Boom is about a monologue, Superbia that Jonathan Larson performed at the New York Theatre Workshop with his friends when he was struggling with quarterly life crisis. The movie is about how he navigates his artistic ideals, financial and relationship issues in that phase.

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Tick Tick Boom is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Tick Tick Boom review...

What's it about

The movie is about the time when late Jonathan Larson was dealing with immense existential crisis. He was about to touch 30 and did not have a stable job. Like every aspiring artiste, he was waiting for that one big break. Basically, it is about an operetta, Superbia that he delivered before an audience depicting his phase of his life. While it spoke of his personal struggles, it was also a commentary on society in America in the early 1990s. In 1992, his hugely successful work Rent made its premiere on American's music theatre scene. He could not see his success with his own eyes as he passed away a day before due to a heart issue.

Watch Tick Tick Boom trailer below:

What's hot

Andrew Garfield's performance as Jonathan Larson will appeal even to those who do not know anything about the composer. It's hyper, evocative, dramatic and endearing. Robin de Jesus is superb as his best pal Michael who wants the best for his buddy. The scenes between the two actors are some of the best in the film. Vanessa Hudgens does very well as Karessa, the lead vocalist. The screenwriter Steven Levenson describes Larson's woes using metaphors from his immediate surroundings like his job as a waiter, the small apartment and his refuge, the swimming pool. The movie is little less than two hours, and succeeds mainly because of Levenson's work. Alice Brooks who has shot the film stays true to the times and surroundings of a struggling Larson. Lin-Manuel Miranda extracts good performances from the entire cast and that's his biggest success.

What's not

The first half of the film is not very appealing. It has too many songs and you wish it had more of those emotionally charged moments as the second half. Some of his relationships like those with his family could have been shown in little more detail. Andrew Garfield's struggles look a little superficial at places, and that can work against the film, especially with audiences who are unaware about Jonathan Larson.

BL Verdict

If you know about Jonathan Larson and his wonderful work, this movie is a great emotional tribute to his great talent. It is an emotional ride. For those who are unaware about him, watch it for Andrew Garfield and Robin de Jesus' performances. They won't disappoint you.