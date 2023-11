Tiger 3 has been released, and fans are going gaga over the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer. The diehard fans of Salman Khan watched the first-day show of Tiger 3 and are hailing it as the best YRF spy universe ever. Salman Khan leaves his fans impressed with his performance, and they call it his career-best performance so far. While they cannot get over Katrina Kaif’s tigress actress, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 is going to be the biggest blockbuster, according to fans. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Tiger 3 quick movie review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif share the same chemistry; Emraan Hashmi is impactful

#Tiger3Review

full on Goosebumps ??#SalmanKhan is the lifeline,without doubt, his CAREER-BEST performance. Interval block and

climax fight terrific... the

stunningly executed action pieces..#Tiger3 feels like a Hollywood level film Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/YQccy7kW1v — Vikas (@vikas_skfan) November 11, 2023

Insaneeee is an understatement ?

No one can the madness level of #SalmanKhan fans and this https://t.co/voymx2Bemr show on Diwali Puja Day ? , same like unmatchable screen presence of @BeingSalmanKhan ?#Tiger3Review #Tiger3 #Tiger3FirstDayFirstShowpic.twitter.com/EY0GD6CXsH — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) November 12, 2023

#Tiger3 Review : The film very much starts straight into the theme of the story without wasting no time. The action is where the film is levels above, not only spy film but also considering indian movies in the past. Very fast paced from start to the end. — Tiger Rules!! (@SalmanKhanRules) November 11, 2023

Now, Pathaan’s cameo… U can say i am biased but Pathaan’s cameo had no influence in the film whatsoever. SRK was there to save Salman but it was Salman who had to save SRK since his plan did not work. Tiger had a better impact in Pathaan tbh. But the Action Sequence was ?‍??? — Tiger Rules!! (@SalmanKhanRules) November 11, 2023

No Free Ticket

No Samosa

No PR Covering Just sheer genuine love affair of a star with his admirers ❤️ you can't buy such unconditional love and their supreme celebration. Fans sabke Hote hai but #SalmanKhan got Devotees ? #Tiger3Review #Tiger3pic.twitter.com/iXC7Jh3374 — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) November 12, 2023

OneWordReview...#Tiger3 : BLOCKBUSTER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Tiger is a WINNER and more than lives up to the humongous hype… #ManeeshSharma immerses us into the world of Mass pan-Indian film,delivers a KING-SIZED ENTERTAINER A MUST WATCH #Tiger3Review #SalmanKhan #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/o304sHyUEl — Varad (@Cric_varad) November 12, 2023

#Tiger3Review - Interval ⭐⭐⭐⭐ A Gigantic Blockbuster, lot of Action, lot of Twist and Turn, Surprises , Patriotic , Emotion, All of actors entry and phenomenal Interval Block ?#SalmanKhan Soul of the movie, his actions and expression is Top level.#KatrinaKaif #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/hQmeNnQRgA — Filmy Kat (@CircuitBha13864) November 12, 2023

Salman Khan is returning as Tiger after 6 years, and the wait is totally worth it. The superstar has managed to impress with his acting skills all over again. Maneesh Sharma gets an up for his directorial, and fans are hailing that the film is on another level when it comes to action and background music. And compare it to big films from Hollywood. Emraan Hashmi as a villain is a perfect visual treat, and not a single minute will he let your eyes off the screen. Overall, Tiger 3 is a masterpiece, and you definitely cannot miss it for anything. Also Read - Tiger 3: Success hasn’t changed Salman Khan a bit; Javed Akhtar reveals unknown facts about the superstar