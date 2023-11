The day has arrived! The most awaited movie of the month, Tiger 3, has hit the theatres. It is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise. Salman Khan is back as Tiger to pack a punch along with his fierce and powerful Zoya played by Katrina Kaif. Fans have been waiting for this film desperately and it is special because the film is releasing on Diwali 2023. Tiger 3 has been directed by Maneesh Sharma and is produced by YRF. Read the full review to know more about the film. Also Read - Tiger 3 quick movie review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif share the same chemistry; Emraan Hashmi is impactful

Movie Name: Tiger 3

Tiger 3 Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Riddhi Dogra, Ashutosh Rana and more

Tiger 3 Director: Maneesh Sharma

Tiger 3 Release Date: November 12, 2023

Tiger 3 Release Date: November 12, 2023

Where To Watch Tiger 3: In theatres

What's it about...

The story begins with Emraan Hashmi being introduced as an ISI agent. It is a back story revealing how Katrina Kaif aka Zoya came to join ISI. The story then moves to Tiger being on 'Mission Time pass'. It is to save his fellow RAW agent Gopi who reveals a shocking truth to him. And then it's all about Emraan Hashmi aka Atish and his ambition to become the PM of Pakistan. He devices a plan that can affect both the countries but of course, there's Tiger. How can he let his 'sasural' meaning Pakistan be in danger? He has the help of his team to save Pakistan from dictatorship and in turn India, to ensure that there is peace between the two countries. How he does it? Watch the movie to know.

What's hot...

Tiger 3 is out-and-out action drama and that's one part that makers have taken quite seriously. The story begins London revealing about the life of Zoya and then spans through various countries including Austria, Russia, Turkey and more. Tiger ka swagat is done with much swag as he makes an entry on his superbike. The bike chase scene is simply killer. In an interview with Variety, Salman Khan revealed that it was the most difficult scene and now we know why. It is extravagant in every form. Director Maneesh Sharma has taken the bar of action films a notch higher with Tiger 3. Katrina Kaif as Zoya packs a punch and she has pulled off all the action sequences pretty well. She's fierce and beautiful at the same time. And needless to say that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's combo on screen is like a firecracker. Coming to the villain, Emraan Hashmi as Atish Rehman is surprisingly good. He has successfully managed to wash off his serial kisser tag and proved that he can pull off different kind of roles too. Tiger 3 brings back Gavie Chahal as Abrar from Ek That Tiger and his teammate Javed. The supporting cast also includes Kumud Mishra who has been a part of team Tiger for a long time and he lives upto his character.

This deserves a special mention. The most seeti-maar parts of Tiger 3 are when Shah Rukh Khan joins Salman Khan as Pathaan. He is simply outstanding and it is delight to watch Tiger and Pathaan together. Shah Rukh Khan's entry happens at a special juncture as he's the one who saves Tiger. The action and thrill though seem a little far-fetched but their bromance is just waah.

The climax scene of the film also has a cameo by Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War. The second instalment is on the way and it is a part of YRF's spy universe. His entry just a teaser to War 2.

What's not...

What's not so great about Tiger 3 is its storyline. The suspense is revealed within the first minutes of the film. It is fast paced but it lacks the punch of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The music of the film also is average. We missed songs like Dil Diya Gallan, Mashallah and Swag Se Swagat from the previous instalments of the franchise. Riddhi Dogra and Ranvir Shorey are totally wasted in the film. They barely have a few scenes in the film and do not have a significant role to play. The emotional scenes in the film could have been shot better.

BL Verdict

Tiger 3 film is made for Salman Khan fans who love to see him doing maar-dhaad like no other. It is a Diwali dhamaka, so we would say, it's a one time watch Bollywood-style action film that will entertain you but in parts.