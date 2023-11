Tiger 3 movie begins with a bang. It introduces Emraan Hashmi as ISI agent. Within the first 15 mins itself you witness thrill, romance and adventure. The crazy bike sequence will make your jaws drop. Salman Khan as Tiger and Katrina Kaif as Zoya still share the same chemistry that they did in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and watching them together will surely be a treat for all SalKat fans. Till intermission, Tiger 3 takes you on a thrilling ride through London, Austria, Russia, and Turkey. Emraan Hashmi as the villain is quite deadly and impactful. Riddhi Dogra barely has 5 mins role. The story is intriguing in parts and it follows Emraan Hashmi seeking revenge from Katrina and Tiger. There is a backstory as to why he hates them and how he turns them against India. So far so good. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the full review of Tiger 3, coming soon and for all your Entertainment news fix. Also Read - Tiger 3 Movie Review: Salman Khan delivers career best performance; SRK’s cameo fails to create an impact [Check Reactions]

The story is intriguing in parts and it follows Emraan Hashmi seeking revenge from Katrina and Tiger. There is a backstory as to why he hates them and how he turns them against India.

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi has released in theatres today on Diwali day. The film has been one of the most awaited films of the year. The fact that it is third franchise of the Tiger spy films and a part of the YRF spyverse, has just added to the excitement. The film brings Salman back as Avinash who can go to any lengths to save his country, no matter how high are the stakes. But this time, when his nemesis puts him in a situation when he has to choose between his family and his country, that is Tiger's real test and challenge. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma, who took over the mantle from Kabir Khan (Ek Tha Tiger) and Ali Abbas Zafar (Tiger Zinda Hai). The song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam has already made waves, and created great buzz for the movie.

However, there have been concerns about the release date since it is also the Diwali Laxmi Puja day when people are busy at their homes, celebrating the festival with family and friends. But the day one box office numbers aside, how does Tiger 3 fare when it comes to action, performances and entertainment? BollywoodLife is watching the film right now and here is the Tiger 3 quick movie review of the first half till the interval. Do Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif meet expectations? Does Emraan Hashmi fit the bill of a mighty villain? Know all this in our Tiger 3 quick movie review and stay tuned to BL for the full review that is coming up soon.