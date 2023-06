One of the big OTT releases of the week is Tiku Weds Sheru. The movie is produced by Kangana Ranaut and has come on Amazon Prime Video. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur play the lead roles in the movie. It is about two people from small-town India who get married. They have the same common ambition, they want to work in Bollywood. Tiku Weds Sheru is in the dark comedy genre. The initial reviews are out on Twitter. Most people have found it a decent one-time entertainer. The best part is that the lead pair is being liked by one and all. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut asked to ‘move on’ by netizens after Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes a sly dig at Hrithik Roshan in Tiku Weds Sheru

Despite the age difference, the two have managed to stand out in the film. This is the debut of Avneet Kaur. We have seen her on reality shows and serials prior to this. Here is a look at the tweets...

Yours bio is saying what analyst you're... Literally gutter chhap man !!#TikuWedsSheru is an entertaining movie for sure, change your course and have some shame not reckoning the best movie to watch.... — rAgY ? (@mindit98) June 23, 2023

#TikuWedsSheru is such a delightful movie! You are engrossed throughout!!#NawazuddinSiddiqui is a blue diamond which is rare and #AvneetKaur is breath of fresh air! So proud that she is from my city ❤️

Watch it for a good time ❤️@KanganaTeam @ManikarnikaFP — Chetan Thakur (@chetan_thakur2) June 23, 2023

#TikuWedsSheru what a nice feel good entertaining movie. Great performances by @Nawazuddin_S and @iavneetkaur. @KanganaTeam team take a bow for making such a beautiful movie??#TikuWedsSheruOnPrime #KanganaRanaut ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️(4 stars) — HS (@singhal_harsh) June 23, 2023

#AvneetKaur performance in #TikuWedsSheru was spectacular, never expected this churpy girl to play such intense role filled with layers #NawazuddinSiddiqui essayed the role of sheru with much potence #KanganaRanaut just did too amazing

Story was good

Rating by me: 4/5 — IdAalisha01 (@idaalisha001) June 23, 2023

the "ickiness" is PART OF THE STORY!?‍♀️why be a film reviewer if you don't even understand storytelling & metaphor#TikuWedsSheru shows how every facet of patriarchy can destroy young girls with big dreams, especially in the film industry... https://t.co/GmkbEmYVnG — Bubbles (@bubblesbublu) June 23, 2023

I loved the movie.. #TikuWedsSheru is a bit of everything. It does a good job of showing the hopes and dreams of people who want to be stars in Bollywood. — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) June 23, 2023

Just Watched.. ? Just Amazingly Wonderful and much fun and entertaining is #TikuWedsSheru … ? The story is engaging & ultimate .. ??must Watch ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️?!!!! @KanganaTeam is acing the producer game??#TikuWedsSheruOnPrime Streaming on @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/FGeHJmSGZI — abhinaw Singh Rajput (@abhinawSinghRa3) June 23, 2023

We can see that the actors are getting good response from people. Kangana Ranaut also has Emergency coming up this year. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a seasoned professional but we guess Avneet has sprung a surprise.