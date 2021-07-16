Toofan Movie Review: Fans call the Farhan Akhtar-Paresh Rawal-Mrunal Thakur sports film a brilliant blend of action, romance and emotions

released today on OTT. Directed by , the film stars , , Paresh Rawal, Mohan Agashe, Supriya Pathak Kapoor and others. The reactions are coming in. A majority of the fans are liking the film. Some people did find issues with its length and second half though. Here’s a look at some of the reactions: Also Read - Farhan Akhtar's Toofan LEAKED ONLINE within few hours of release; made available on Tamilrockers and other sites

I thoroughly enjoyed the 1st half of #toofan there is charm, innocence, conviction to it....but last 30 mins is so stereotypical , especially that 'jerk villan thing..' towards the end...also commentary of matches is bad....farhan, Mrunal both convincing in their parts... — VEER (@arjmech) July 16, 2021

In the very first frame of Nana in gym & ananya in hospital..I understood, these duo r father n daughter..very predictable movie but a must watch for some brilliant acting #Toofan

And for heaven's sake, don't compare it with #RagingBull ....not thr yet. — GirijaPrasad Mohanty ?????? (@GPM1012) July 16, 2021

Watched Toofaan on @PrimeVideoIN @FarOutAkhtar what an outstanding act the josh to learn boxing was mind blowing finally something good to watch @mrunal0801 as always love your acting. #FarhanAkhtar #Toofan — Hemang Shah (@officialhemang) July 16, 2021

Well made film by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Brilliant blend of action romance and emotions.

Farhan Akhtar Mrunal Thakur and as always Paresh Rawal were amazing..

Rating:⭐⭐⭐?/⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#Toofan #Toofanreview@FarOutAkhtar @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/e7opM0wMdF — ASIF CR7 (@ASIFCR75) July 16, 2021

Watched #Toofan Great movie. Terrific acting #FarhanAkhtar . A tidy bit long though. Btw one Q, how come you remained state champion even after 5 years?! — John Wick of Avengers (@RdDey) July 16, 2021

@FarOutAkhtar thanks for giving a wonderful cinema sir #Toofan is just Toofannnnn ,a storm. Loved it.#ToofanOnPrime — Priyatham_Nellutla (@BeingPriyatham) July 16, 2021

Meanwhile, post the trailer launch of the film, during a round table, Farhan Akhtar was asked whether he had the chance to show or share anything related to the film to the legendary athlete Milkha Singh, who passed away recently because of COVID-19, Farhan mourned his loss and replied, “I showed him the first poster when it had come out. I shared with him everything that was possible at that point of time.” He added, “None of us expected him to fall sick. None of us expected his wife to fall ill. All of it came as a major shock to all of us. I do feel sad.”

Farhan added that the legendary athlete would have been proud of his work, Farhan added, “I think he would have been very proud if he would have watched this film. Honestly, he has instilled in me the value of working hard. He’s the core of my being. I have had the great fortune to have spent time with him and portray him in a film. But the impact that the man had on me, just in terms of opening up my mind to the fact that everything is possible only when you’re willing to work hard. That belief that everything is possible has come from him. He would have been proud at least for the belief he’s instilled. I do miss him.”