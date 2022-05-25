Top Gun Maverick movie review: Tom Cruise starrer flies high; netizens call it ‘Brilliant’, ‘Impeccable’

Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise is one of the most awaited Hollywood movies. The movie is a sequel to the 1986 release Top Gun which also starred Cruise in the lead role. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick is all set to hit the big screens on 27th May 2022. Recently, previews and premieres of the film took place, and the reviews are out. Netizens can’t stop praising the film and they are calling it ‘Brilliant’ and ‘Impeccable’. Check out the reviews below… Also Read - Karan Johar announces an action film; from Hrithik Roshan to Kangana Ranaut, netizens wish to see these actors in it

A Twitter user wrote, "#TopGunMaverick Review: Impeccable #TomCruise Shines Casting Is Very Good Direction Is Cinematography & VFX - Top-Notch BGM Rating: 5/5 #TopGun Fans Will Surely Like It But Neutral Audience Are In For A Treat #TopGunDay #TopGunMaverickReview."

A netizen posted on Twitter, "I watched the premier of Top Gun Maverick today on IMAX at Sunway Pyramid. I went into the cinema with no expectation and the movie really caught me by surprise. I can't recall the last time I watched a non comic related movie that was as amazing as this. #TopGunMaverickreview."

One more Twitter user wrote, “#TopGunMaverick was UNBELIEVABLE. Some of the craziest camera work I’ve seen, best stunts yet by Tom Cruise and a surprisingly emotional ride throughout. They more than exceeded expectations and reached that tier of “the sequel was better than the original”. 8/10.”

Another netizen tweeted, “From the opening shot to the last credit, @TopGunMovie was everything I hoped it would be and more. Cruise and team nailed it and I already cannot wait to see it again. For this film, @IMAX all the way. #TopGunMaverick #TopGun #WhatsMyCallSign.”

While talking to PTI, about the Tom Cruise starrer, director Joseph Kosinski said, “The approach is a little different because Top Gun is such an iconic film that was embraced by everyone when it came out. It was the number one film in 1986. The concept of the film, the concept of a wing man is something that’s just kind of pervaded our culture. The soundtrack was played endlessly on the radio that summer and I remember this as a 12 year old hearing it. So, it’s different stepping into something that’s so well-known and beloved. I wanted to make sure that this film felt like it was a Top Gun sequel.”