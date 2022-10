Web Series: Triplings season 3

Triplings season 3 cast: Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel

Triplings season 3 Director: Neeraj Udhwani

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Review by: Russel D'Silva

TVF is a brand that has long since been dishing out homely, laidback, slice-of-life web series long before the term web series even became popular on other, bigger Indian OTT platforms. After having integrated with said OTT platforms, their shows have indeed gained a wider audience, but the ethos of their content remain the same. One of their foremost shows that put them on the map is Triplings. So, with Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar returning for Triplings 3, is the same flavour retained and is there anything fresh that's added. Well, the answer to both these queries is in the affirmative. Here's my full Triplings 3 web series review...

What's it about

Triplings season 3 sees Chandan (Sumeet Vyas), Chanchal (Maanvi Gagroo) and Chitvan (Amol Parashar) parents (Kumud Mishra and Shernaz Patel) seeking a divorce, sending the siblings world into chaos, after which they take their parents on a road trip in a last ditch effort to keep them from separating.

Watch the Triplings season 3 trailer below:

What's hot

The jokes and gags, all mostly hit the mark. The exploration of family dynamics offsets the fun whenever needed, especially when the dysfunctional becomes emotional. Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, Kumud Mishra and Shernaz Patel's performances are all on the money. The production values are better than the previous seasons, and most of all, Sumeet Vyas and Arunabh Kumar's writing ensures neither the audience nor those involved in the show lose sight of why the show became so loved in the first place while also guaranteeing that longtime fans have something new to look forward to.

What's not

While wrapping things in 5 episodes is always welcome for any show is always welcome, doing so by rushing things toward the end when an additional episode could've easily been was easily avoidable. Moreover, the focus on the entire family over the sibling bond that formed the ethos of Triplings could prove something that makes diehard fans slightly peeved.

BL Verdict

Mino hiccups aside, Triplings season 3 gets most things right and continues the endearing misadventures of the trio of siblings we've all grown fond of. I'm going with 3.5 out of 5 stars.