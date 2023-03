Film: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor

Director: Luv Ranjan

Release Date: 8 March 2023

Where To Watch: In theatres

Review By: Urmimala Banerjee

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the return of Ranbir Kapoor in the rom-com space. He has tasted immense success in this genre with hits like Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani and Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani to name a few. The film also marks the first collaboration of Luv Ranjan with a Bollywood star other than Kartik Aaryan. Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor also team up for the first time. The trailer made quite a lot of noise. Also, the songs have caught on with fans...

What is it about ...

Mickey (Ranbir Kapoor) is the son of a rich business family in Delhi. Besides numerous business interests, he is also adept in breaking relationships. Yes, he can help a person split with his significant other without damaging their image. Finally, Mickey falls in love with Tinni (Shraddha Kapoor) a headstrong young girl from a family of chartered accountants. They fall in love but one develops cold feet wanting to quit...What follows henceforth makes the film.

Watch Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar movie trailer video here:



What's hot...

Like his movies, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is also very contemporary. It is a potboiler with all elements. Ranbir Kapoor powers the film with his charm, dance moves, charisma and histrionics. Anubhav Singh Bassi delivers a whistle-worthy performance as his bestie. The two are partners in the break-up biz and their bromance is lit AF. Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor look great together on screen. The songs are peppy and demand your attention. Pritam is in top form. Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor are in top form as Ranbir's parents. Rahul Mody and Luv Ranjan's dialogues are inspired by pop culture. Some of them will have you on splits. Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharucha are stellar in their cameos. The film is rooted in Indian values as it deals with the aspirations of millennial Indians. Shraddha Kapoor is at her hottest best and delivers in the emotional scenes.

What's not...

The first half of the film has its issues. It had three songs with hardly any intervals. The love story of Tinni and Mickey does not connect as it is expected to. Ranbir Kapoor has the comic flair but fans of Kartik's monologues might find him lacking. The film could have been trimmed by 15 minutes.

Verdict

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a film which leaves you with a smile as you exit the theatres. It is highly relatable despite its flaws. Luv Ranjan has made an entertainer that is suited for the youth and families in the same breath. 3.5 stars for Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar.